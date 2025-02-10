Why Blake Lively Wasn’t Invited to Taylor Swift’s 2025 Super Bowl Guest List

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Do they have bad blood? Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are reported to have a falling out and it’s the reason why the Gossip Girl actress was not present during the 2025 Super Bowl helping the “Bad Blood” singer cheer for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce (The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 22-40). The reason? Swift allegedly hated that her name got dragged in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal battle.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift Aren’t BFF Anymore

Reports are circulating online that Swift allegedly “felt used” by Lively. As reported by Page Six, the “Karma” singer was referred to by Lively as one of her “dragons” and “monsters” and was present during a meeting with Lively and Reynolds.

In one of the many released messages, Lively texted Baldoni: “If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons.” The text message continued: “For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you,” hinting at how much she benefits from these “monsters” or how they will do her bidding.

However, Daily Mail reported that even if Lively was invited, she still would not come to avoid overshadowing Swift with her legal drama. The insider said, “Taylor is not shading Blake nor is she trying to teach her a lesson. It isn’t like that. Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come. She would never want to make Taylor’s big night – where she is going to see the love of her life play in another Super Bowl – about her. Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever.”

Lively’s “Ballsy” Nature

Daily Mail (via Yahoo! Entertainment) also reported how Swift tried to convince Lively to tone down her “ballsy” nature. A source said, “Taylor Swift admires that Blake Lively is a ballsy chick who speaks her mind, swears like a trooper, and refuses to be controlled by anyone. That’s the real reason they bonded and became firm friends when they first met 10 years ago.”

The source continued, “Taylor saw her doppelgänger in Blake. The main difference between them is that Taylor is more subtle. Blake has always gone full throttle about everything. She never holds back and that’s what has caused the tide to turn on her.”