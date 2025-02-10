Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’ Gets 12 Million Streams in Two Days, Dominates YouTube Charts

Lady Gaga’s latest single, “Abracadabra,” hit 12 million streams in just 48 hours, showing huge success for the first song from her new album.

The music video shot to No. 1 on YouTube’s trending list with 14 million views after premiering at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The video brings together Gaga’s vision with directors Parris Goebel and Bethany Vargas.

The song’s infectious beat and electronic vibes kicked off several TikTok trends. Social media buzz helped drive first-day streams past 5 million, as fans posted their dance videos.

Big names quickly showed support — Doja Cat praised the single, while Charli XCX shared herself dancing to the track. Gaga is returning to the electronic style that made her a star, according to The Music Essentials.

The album, “Mayhem,” comes out March 7, 2025, and will include this hit single. Gaga’s recent hits include “Disease” and her Grammy-winning collaboration “Die with a Smile” with Bruno Mars.

Streaming platforms are reporting huge numbers for the first week. The video features Gaga wearing striking outfits and accompanied by special effects.

Fans are guessing about tour dates on social media. Critics are calling “Abracadabra” a game-changer that’s influencing today’s pop scene.

This new hit adds to Gaga’s successful run in 2025. Her unique blend of strong vocals and catchy beats continues to raise the bar in pop music.