Teddy Swims Says He’s the “Fat Troy Bolton” From Disney’s High School Musical

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teddy Swims performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Teddy Swims’ newest album “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)” climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 while landing the top spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

Getting his start as a YouTube cover artist in 2019, Swims blew up when he covered Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” and George Michael’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” His natural talent earned him a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, leading to a spot performing at the 2025 ceremony.

“I call myself the fat Troy Bolton,” said Swims on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, looking back on his transition from football to music during his teenage years. “I wanted to quit football to do music, focus on theater. I remember my mom was so bummed out about it. She had [saved] all my stuff, all my trophies … since 6 years old. She was like, ‘Baby, we’re a football team. We’re a football family. Why would you do this to us? We’ve always done football!’ She was so confused. I just told her, ‘I want to do music. I really like music.’”

His mom wasn’t thrilled about him quitting sports initially. She had saved his football trophies since he was six. But seeing him perform in “Damn Yankees” totally changed her perspective – she apologized and supported his music dreams.

After releasing “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)” in September 2023, his quick return with Part 2 shows his growing success in music. His style takes inspiration from Michael Jackson, blended with different genres from his early music experiences.

Before creating his own songs, his YouTube covers pulled in millions of views. The platform became his springboard to fame.

Now with a baby on the way with Raiche Wright, Swims wants to give back by coaching youth sports, keeping his athletic background alive while his music takes off.

