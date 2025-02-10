The Weeknd Releases Final Album, Spans 84 Minutes Across 22 Tracks

The Weeknd performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards

On February 7, The Weeknd dropped ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow‘, a massive new album that could be the last one he puts out under his well-known stage name.

Running 84 minutes long, the album packs in 22 different songs. Leading up to the release were two hit singles: “Timeless” and “São Paulo“

Mike Dean and others worked their magic throughout, creating smooth flows between upbeat dance tracks and gentle, reflective moments. “Reflections Laughing” strips down to basic guitar and vocals, broken up by a chilling phone call about personal struggles.

While “Given Up On Me” digs into emotional lows, “I Can’t Wait To Get There” comes through with hope. In between, “I Can’t F–king Sing” shows up as a bare-bones breather.

The title track wraps things up by calling back to “High For This, a track of his first mixtape, “House of Balloons.”

The transitions really shine between “Baptized In Fear” and “Open Hearts,” though some reviewers feel tracks like “Enjoy The Show” could have been left off.

Overall, critics praised the album’s production quality, songwriting, and vocals, citing it as some of the best R&B music you’ll find.

