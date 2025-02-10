This Day in Top 40 History: February 11

Feb. 11 has seen tragedy and uplift in the music industry. On this day, megastar Whitney Houston tragically died, shocking fans worldwide. We also witnessed music award shows and The Beatles’ first live performance in the U.S.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some songs and albums we love that reached milestones on Feb. 11:

1989: Pop star Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it stayed for three consecutive weeks. This was a major run on the charts.

2007: Justin Timberlake takes home two GRAMMY Awards. "My Love" took home Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, while "Sexy Back" took home Best Dance Recording.

Cultural Milestones

Music, performances, and events that have had a cultural impact include:

1964: The Beatles performed their first U.S. concert at the Washington Coliseum in Washington, D.C., to 8,000 screaming fans. The band took a train from New York instead of flying due to a snowstorm, and fans went crazy when the band arrived.

1981: Kelly Rowland was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She would become part of Destiny's Child.

1998: The handwritten lyrics to "Candle in the Wind, 1997," written by Bernie Taupin and Elton John, were sold to the Lund Foundation. Funds from this foundation helped benefit disadvantaged children.

2023: Harry Styles, who was part of the former boy group One Direction, was a big winner at the BRIT Awards. He won Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best Pop/R&B Act, and Song of the Year. Styles continues to have a major influence on pop culture.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs and performances from this day in Top 40 history include:

1963 : The Beatles recorded all 14 tracks of their debut album “Please Please Me” in one day at Abbey Road Studios in London, England.

1984: John Mellencamp's "Pink Houses" climbed the Billboard Hot 100 charts to number eight. This song describes some of the harsher realities of living in the U.S.

1985: At the BRIT Awards, Sade won Best British Album, Prince won Best International Solo Artist, and The Police won Outstanding Contribution. These performers significantly impacted music culture in the U.S. and the U.K.

2024: Usher performs at Super Bowl LVIII. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris join him for "Yeah!."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Feb. 11 has seen many challenges and changes within the music industry:

2012: GRAMMY Award-winning singer Whitney Houston died on Feb. 11. She accidentally drowned in a bathtub the night before the 54th GRAMMY Awards, and her death was a massive blow to the music industry.

With the death of Whitney Houston and The Beatles’ first live U.S. performance, Feb. 11 has been a day of milestones in the music industry.