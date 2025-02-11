$130 Million Clark County Beltway Project Starts February 2025

Construction on the Clark County 215 Beltway (CC-215)/Summerlin Parkway Interchange Project will begin on February 10, 2025. The project aims to enhance safety and alleviate congestion in one of the region’s busiest corridors. The $130 million project, expected to span three years, includes widening the Beltway, reconfiguring ramps, and constructing new bridges.

“This is an exciting and vital development for the region, aimed at greatly improving traffic flow and safety in an area that sees a significant amount of commuter and recreational traffic,” said NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Motorists should prepare for periodic lane restrictions and closures. Initial overnight lane reductions on CC-215 will start on February 10. Day shift construction runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with night shifts Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Key improvements include:

A new flyover ramp from southbound CC-215 to eastbound Summerlin Parkway

Widening the existing Summerlin Parkway bridge

Three new trail bridges connecting the City of Las Vegas Trail across CC-215

Retaining walls, storm drain facilities upgraded traffic signals, and improved street lighting

Drivers are urged to follow reduced speed limits (55 MPH in work zones), use alternate routes, and check real-time navigation apps like Waze, Google Maps, or Apple Maps for traffic updates.