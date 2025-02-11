Aces Acquire Guard Dana Evans from Sky for Two Second-Round Picks

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 01: Dana Evans #11of the Chicago Sky dribbles the ball against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Las Vegas Aces have strengthened their backcourt by acquiring guard Dana Evans from the Chicago Sky in a sign-and-trade deal. The move addresses a key need for guard depth after the departures of Sydney Colson and Tiffany Hayes in free agency, along with Kate Martin’s selection in the expansion draft.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: The Las Vegas Aces have traded for Dana Evans.



Trade Breakdown ⬇️

Las Vegas receives Dana Evans



Chicago Sky receives the 2025 No. 16 Pick + 2025 No. 22 Pick pic.twitter.com/HpSyt01FlZ — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) February 7, 2025

In exchange for Evans, the Aces sent the 16th and 22nd overall picks in the upcoming WNBA draft to Chicago. Evans brings championship experience and a dynamic skill set that should complement the Aces’ fast-paced system. Known for her scoring ability and playmaking, she adds depth to a backcourt that features stars like Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum.

Evans was originally drafted by the Dallas Wings in 2021 but was traded to the Sky after just six games. She quickly proved her value, playing in 134 games over four seasons and helping Chicago secure a WNBA championship in 2021. That same year, she was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Last season, Evans averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists, and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 37.7% from the field in 39 games, including 12 starts. Her ability to create offense and defend multiple positions makes her a strong fit for the Aces’ title-contending roster.

“Her leadership, experience and passion for the game make her a valuable addition to our already outstanding backcourt,” Aces team president Nikki Fargas said in a news release. With Evans in the mix, the Aces solidify their backcourt rotation as they aim for another deep playoff run. Further roster moves could still be on the horizon, but this acquisition positions Las Vegas well for the upcoming season.