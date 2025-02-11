Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Aces Acquire Guard Dana Evans from Sky for Two Second-Round Picks

Author Jennifer Eggleston
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 01: Dana Evans #11of the Chicago Sky dribbles the ball against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Las Vegas Aces have strengthened their backcourt by acquiring guard Dana Evans from the Chicago Sky in a sign-and-trade deal. The move addresses a key need for guard depth after the departures of Sydney Colson and Tiffany Hayes in free agency, along with Kate Martin’s selection in the expansion draft.

In exchange for Evans, the Aces sent the 16th and 22nd overall picks in the upcoming WNBA draft to Chicago. Evans brings championship experience and a dynamic skill set that should complement the Aces’ fast-paced system. Known for her scoring ability and playmaking, she adds depth to a backcourt that features stars like Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum.

Evans was originally drafted by the Dallas Wings in 2021 but was traded to the Sky after just six games. She quickly proved her value, playing in 134 games over four seasons and helping Chicago secure a WNBA championship in 2021. That same year, she was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Last season, Evans averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists, and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 37.7% from the field in 39 games, including 12 starts. Her ability to create offense and defend multiple positions makes her a strong fit for the Aces’ title-contending roster.

“Her leadership, experience and passion for the game make her a valuable addition to our already outstanding backcourt,” Aces team president Nikki Fargas said in a news release. With Evans in the mix, the Aces solidify their backcourt rotation as they aim for another deep playoff run. Further roster moves could still be on the horizon, but this acquisition positions Las Vegas well for the upcoming season.

Tropicana Announces Demolition Date: 12 Stunning Photos To Remember 'The Trop'

The once-stunning Tropicana Las Vegas will crumble into dust on Oct. 9 — the official date for the hotel’s demolition.

According to Fox 5, Bally’s Corporation has planned the Trop’s demolition for Oct. 9. But in true Vegas style, the “implosion celebration” will feature a firework and drone show that will honor the Tropicana and sparkle up the skyline. After the show, the hotel will implode at a scheduled time of 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.

8 News Now reports the Tropicana officially closed on April 2. The county issued a commercial demolition permit in April as well, and there were efforts to remove asbestos from the hotel. Now, the hotel will be imploded, which will most likely turn into a huge watch party among locals and tourists.

Demolition Of The Tropicana Marks New Start: Let’s Remember The Rich History

History has poured into The Tropicana’s doors. From attempted assassination attempts that altered its history, big wins, major shows and so much more, the demolition of the property marks an end to one of the “OG” resorts on The Strip.

According to the Neon Museum, The Tropicana was the most expensive hotel ever built during that time in 1957. The most expensive hotel built before The Tropicana was the Riviera Hotel & Casino, which cost $10 million and was built in 1955. The Tropicana cost $15 million to complete. Celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin often went to the hotel, helping the property elevate its status and be dubbed the “Tiffany of The Strip.”

Mob Ties Change Perception

The mob connections also crept throughout the hotel during its golden era. The Neon Museum further states that Frank Costello, also known as the mob boss of the Luciano crime family, was known to have “interests in the casino.”

The Mob Museum further reported that Vincent “Chin” Gigante allegedly tried to assassinate Frank Costello in New York. However, this assassination attempt was a botched one, and the wound to Costello’s head was superficial. Although this situation happened in New York, the connections and the incident changed the perception of the property forever.

Remembering The Famous Shows At The Trop

There have been so many famous shows that had a run at The Trop. One of the most iconic shows was the Folies Bergere burlesque show, which ran its course for nearly 50 years. In an interview with Fox 5, one of the former dancers said the mob often protected the performers and ensured their safety. The show was produced, imported and featured cast members from Paris.

It was a show that truly innovated entertainment and the connection of glitz and glamour with gaming. The days of gambling shifted from those quiet, smoky and dusty illegal clubs. The addition of performances, like the Folies Bergere show, marked a change in Vegas culture. Without showgirls, Vegas wouldn’t be as fabulous. Eventually, the famous French burlesque show closed its curtains in 2009, Fox 5 reports.

Other venues sprouted throughout the property. The Laugh Factory Las Vegas featured a plethora of famous comedians. Illusionists Siegfried and Roy debuted their show at The Trop, and the hotel even had a cameo in the James Bond movie “Diamonds Are Forever.”

The rich and sparkling history of this beloved property will soon join the neon graveyard and the textbooks of Las Vegas archives. Scroll down to enjoy some stunning photos of The Trop’s former glory.

