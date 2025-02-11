Bally’s Completes $4.6 Billion Tropicana Las Vegas Purchase

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 29: An exterior view shows the Tropicana Las Vegas on March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hotel-casino opened in 1957 and will close on April 2, 2024, to make way for a planned USD 1.5 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics and a related resort development by Bally's and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. MLB owners approved the team's relocation to Nevada in November and the A's hope to move into the ballpark, which will occupy nine acres of the 35-acre site, in 2028.

Bally’s Corporation has finalized its $4.6 billion acquisition of the former Tropicana Las Vegas, a landmark deal announced on February 7, 2025. This strategic move significantly expands Bally’s presence in the gaming and hospitality industry, strengthening its position as a major operator on the Las Vegas Strip.

Following the merger, Bally’s now manages 19 casinos across 11 states, further solidifying its national footprint. The acquisition also involves The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc., an affiliate of hedge fund manager Standard General. Soo Kim, managing partner of Standard General, has been appointed chairman of Bally’s Corporation, bringing his leadership experience from Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.

The Tropicana, a historic Las Vegas property, was imploded in October 2024, but Bally’s retains ownership of the land. The company has ambitious plans to develop a new resort on the site, which will be strategically connected to the nearby stadium. While a development timeline has yet to be established, industry experts speculate that the project could redefine the Strip’s evolving landscape.

As part of the buyout agreement, Bally’s shareholders will receive $18.25 per share for their 22.8 million outstanding shares, ensuring significant financial benefits for stakeholders.

This acquisition marks a transformative moment for Bally’s Corporation as it continues to expand its influence in the gaming sector. With plans for a new resort and a strengthened portfolio, Bally’s is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Las Vegas entertainment and hospitality.