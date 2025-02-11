Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Bally’s Completes $4.6 Billion Tropicana Las Vegas Purchase

Author Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 29: An exterior view shows the Tropicana Las Vegas on March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hotel-casino opened in 1957 and will close on April 2, 2024, to make way for a planned USD 1.5 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics and a related resort development by Bally's and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. MLB owners approved the team's relocation to Nevada in November and the A's hope to move into the ballpark, which will occupy nine acres of the 35-acre site, in 2028.

Bally’s Corporation has finalized its $4.6 billion acquisition of the former Tropicana Las Vegas, a landmark deal announced on February 7, 2025. This strategic move significantly expands Bally’s presence in the gaming and hospitality industry, strengthening its position as a major operator on the Las Vegas Strip.

Following the merger, Bally’s now manages 19 casinos across 11 states, further solidifying its national footprint. The acquisition also involves The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc., an affiliate of hedge fund manager Standard General. Soo Kim, managing partner of Standard General, has been appointed chairman of Bally’s Corporation, bringing his leadership experience from Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.

The Tropicana, a historic Las Vegas property, was imploded in October 2024, but Bally’s retains ownership of the land. The company has ambitious plans to develop a new resort on the site, which will be strategically connected to the nearby stadium. While a development timeline has yet to be established, industry experts speculate that the project could redefine the Strip’s evolving landscape.

As part of the buyout agreement, Bally’s shareholders will receive $18.25 per share for their 22.8 million outstanding shares, ensuring significant financial benefits for stakeholders.

This acquisition marks a transformative moment for Bally’s Corporation as it continues to expand its influence in the gaming sector. With plans for a new resort and a strengthened portfolio, Bally’s is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Las Vegas entertainment and hospitality.

Epic Photos From Tropicana Las Vegas' Implosion

The Tropicana has imploded! Another hotel with a rich legacy has joined the graveyard of past resorts that also once ruled The Strip.

On Wednesday morning, thousands of people found spots, went to parking garages and scoped out prime viewing locations to watch the Tropicana implode into the ground. Room rates skyrocketed in Las Vegas during this past week, probably in anticipation of a major resort collapsing — a once in a lifetime spectacle.

On social media, people expressed melancholy about their childhood memories becoming nothing but dust — quite literally. But, others expressed excitement for the future of Las Vegas and the future home for The Athletics.

To prepare for the implosion, resorts close to the Tropicana gave visitors notes with warnings. MGM even gave guests earplugs and a sleeping mask. After the implosion, people and the surrounding areas were covered with debris and dust. Now, it’s time for clean up.

https://twitter.com/infographx/status/1844160530396872983

Why Did Officials Implode The Tropicana?

The Tropicana was wiped out from the Las Vegas Strip to make room for the future stadium that will house the Athletics. NBC News reports that Las Vegas city officials hope this “will fuel the city’s economic future as affordability concerns simmer on and off the Strip.”

The Nevada Independent reported that “the public financing for the stadium includes $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state (which the team could sell to other businesses for cash), an estimated $120 million in Clark County bonds and a $25 million credit from the county for infrastructure needs around the stadium.”

The hope for breaking ground on the stadium is to aim for April 2024, the Nevada Independent further reported.

Melancholy For Tropicana’s History, Ready For A New Future

The Tropicana has a beautiful and ornamented history. Big rat pack celebs like Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra adored the casino. Martin and Sinatra would even attend shows like the famous “Folies Bergere”  cabaret show, often distracting the dancers who would try to get their attention in the crowd.

Other great memories are the beautiful ceiling over the casino floor, the amazing workers and the classic Vegas energy that radiated throughout the resort.

As we say “goodbye” forever, we also welcome innovation with open arms. As Las Vegans, we’re used to constant change. But with constant change needs to be constant success. Thank you, Tropicana for all of the stunning memories. We will never forget Lady Tropicana!

