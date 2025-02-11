Cirque du Soleil’s ‘O’ Hits 12,000th Show, Pulls in 20.2 Million Viewers Since 1998

SANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 25: Performers from Cirque du Soleil's "O" at the grand opening of the Annenberg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach on April 25, 2009 in Santa Monica, California.

Cirque du Soleil’s groundbreaking aquatic masterpiece, O, recently achieved a historic milestone, marking its 12,000th performance at the Bellagio Theater. Since its debut on October 15, 1998, ‘O’ has mesmerized over 20.2 million guests — equivalent to filling Allegiant Stadium 287 times — solidifying its status as the most successful single production show in history.

“‘O’ was the most successful stage show in the history of entertainment,” said MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle to the Los Angeles Times.

A marvel of artistry and athleticism, ‘O’ features a 1.5-million-gallon pool as the centerpiece of its breathtaking performances, blending gravity-defying acrobatics with water’s elegance. The production draws inspiration from the concept of infinity, seamlessly merging theater, aerial acts, and synchronized swimming into a visually stunning spectacle. The cast includes eight former Olympic athletes, emphasizing the show’s commitment to world-class athleticism.

Cirque du Soleil, a Las Vegas entertainment staple, has revolutionized the city’s theatrical landscape since launching Mystère at Treasure Island in 1993. Today, the company produces six resident shows across Las Vegas, including “The Beatles LOVE” and “Michael Jackson ONE,” attracting millions of visitors annually.

Adding to its uniqueness, the Bellagio Theater housing O features a custom climate-control system with four distinct microclimates, ensuring optimal conditions for performers and guests.

Performances run Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the Bellagio Resort & Casino. For tickets and more information, visit Cirque du Soleil’s ‘O’ website.