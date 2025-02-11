Drake Gives $45K to Fans as Kendrick Lamar Disses Him at Super Bowl

Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar both had a huge Sunday. During his concert in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, Feb. 9, Drake surprised his fans with tens of thousands of dollars in giveaways. After spotting a sign in the crowd that read, “Adonis for President,“—a nod to his 7-year-old son—Drake decided to show some love in return.

“You’re showing a lot of love to my son,“ Drake said in a fan video shared on TikTok. “On behalf of me and Adonis … we’re going to give you 25 grand for your family.“

Then, he noticed another fan with a sign that said, “Kiss Me It’s My Birthday.“ Instead of a kiss, Drake gifted her $20,000, paid for a birthday dinner for her and her friends, and even invited her back to the show.

Later in the concert, Drake took a moment to thank his audience. According to Billboard, he told the crowd, “It really touches my heart that — through all of that, you still take your hard-earned money, and you spend some of that money on tickets to this show to see this kid from Canada get up here and talk s—.”

“I really appreciate you. I would be nothing without you,“ he added.

While Drake was making it rain in Australia, Lamar was taking the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, performing during the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

