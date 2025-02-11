Fey-Poehler ‘Restless Leg Tour’ Grosses $30M in Sales, Prepares for Vegas Stop

Comedy legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are bringing their “Restless Leg Tour” to the Prudential Center on June 22, 2025, as they continue their nationwide run celebrating 30 years of friendship.

The tour began in April 2023 and has captivated audiences nationwide, selling out venues with its blend of sharp humor, personal stories, and the duo’s signature chemistry.

Before their Newark appearance, Fey and Poehler will stop in Las Vegas for a one-night performance on May 3, 2025. The show promises an evening filled with witty banter, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and the comedic charm that made the pair famous. “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship,” the duo joked to The Eponymous Review.

Fey and Poehler’s friendship began in the early 1990s on Chicago’s improv circuit, where they performed at Second City and ImprovOlympic. Their comedic chemistry led them to “Saturday Night Live,” where they made history as the first female co-anchors of Weekend “Update.” Their partnership extended beyond SNL with roles in hit films such as “Mean Girls” (written by Fey), “Baby Mama,” and “Sisters.” They also co-hosted the Golden Globes multiple times, earning praise for their effortless comedic timing.

With the “Restless Leg Tour,” Fey and Poehler continue to prove why they remain two of the most beloved figures in comedy. Their upcoming performances in Las Vegas and Newark promise a night of laughter, nostalgia, and unforgettable moments for fans.

Limited VIP merchandise bundle tickets will be available, offering fans exclusive tour memorabilia. Presale tickets go live on Jan. 29, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time using the code RESTLESS, with general sales opening on Jan. 31, 2025, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through AXS.com, TinaAmyTour.com, and Ticketmaster.com.