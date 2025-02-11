Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Las Vegas Set to Break More Than 200-Day Dry Spell with Rain, Snow Coming

Author Slone Terranella
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 02: Lightning flashes west of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino (L) and the Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip as lights streak from an airplane taking off from McCarran International Airport on July 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two days of monsoon thunderstorms brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain to parts of the valley causing street flooding and power outages.

Las Vegas is finally about to get wet again. After going more than 200 days without rain, storms are expected to roll in on Wednesday night, the National Weather Service reports.

According to the NWS, “A pattern shift is on the way, with much cooler, wetter conditions across the area. While significant snow is expected in the mountains, lower elevations will see some much-needed wetting rain.”

Reminder: Be Careful of Floods While Driving

Clark County Regional Flood Control District reminds everyone to be careful while driving. Flowing water will pick up dirt and chemicals that have built up on the ground due to the 200-day dry spell. When it rains, the roads can also become slippery with oil and built-up grease. Ensure to keep enough room for the car in front of you in case of sudden breakage, especially because of the slick roads.

The National Weather Service also placed the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range under a winter storm warning from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday morning, Las Vegans can expect scattered rain showers. Channel 3 reports that light-to-moderate rainfall will continue into the evening.

On Friday, showers are likely to occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, Las Vegas will be back to its beautiful sunshine state with a high near 63.

In Los Angeles, the city is bracing for — what officials are calling — the “biggest storm of the season.” The National Weather Service projects rainfall to reach 3.35 inches. In the area of the Eaton Fire burn scar, the forecast is 4.53 inches, Deadline reports. Storms could cause surges and floods, which could trigger debris flows.

KTLV reports that rain will hit the region throughout Wednesday. But a stronger, second storm will hit metro LA on Thursday.

Remember to stay safe and drive slowly.

Weirdest Weather Events That've Happened In Las Vegas, Clark County

This year, Las Vegas has seen its most intense monsoon season in over a decade.

According to the National Weather Service, we haven’t received over an inch of rainfall since 2015. This year, Las Vegas received 1.28 inches of rainfall. And this abnormal weather has come with some dire consequences.

Recently, two people were found dead in a flood channel after intense rainfall in the region, according to 8 News Now.

Along with this horrible situation, social media lit up with tons of videos that showed water pouring from the ceilings of casinos or gushing through the streets of The Strip.

But the extreme flooding isn’t the only weather anomalies that have been plaguing the region. According to National Public Radio, cities such as Phoenix, Las Vegas and Houston have set heat records almost every summer.

Tornados have even been happening in the region. The NWS reports that since 1950, there has been 42 reported tornados in Clark, Lincoln and Mohave Counties.

With all of these floods and weather occurrences happening, it’s important to know if your living area is prone to flooding. Click HERE to see if your home or property is located within a flood zone.

There’s also a few steps you can take to protect your property if a flash flood warning is sent out.

  • Check your homeowners insurance because most of them do not cover floods.
  • Get sandbags just in case.
  • Place items above your home’s flood line.
  • Flood insurance takes an average of 30 days to kick in.
  • Always have an emergency kit with non-perishable goods, water and a flashlight

You also need to be weary of your vehicle’s safety when it comes to flash floods. A few seconds can lead to a whole road becoming inundated, which is bad news for your car. Here are some tips to help you navigate flood waters, so you can stay safe and keep your car protected!

  • Don’t drive through flooded roads or around barricades (if they’re set up).
  • Six inches of fast moving water can sweep a vehicle off the roadway.
  • Keep your car in first gear with the revs high if you’re stuck in standing water.
  • If you’re in the middle of standing water and your car stalls then either turn it back on as fast as you can or don’t do it at all. You want to avoid your car from “hydrolocking.”
  • Try to park your car on the highest part of the road if officials issue a flood warning

Since Vegas is experiencing some funky weather amid this monsoon season, here’s a list of the “weirdest” weather events that’ve happened in Las Vegas!

  • A Tornado Touched Down In Mesquite Recently

  • When It Snowed In Las Vegas, Making A Winter Wonderland In The Desert

  • Slightly Apocalyptic: Grasshoppers Invaded The Vegas Strip

  • A Casual Tornado At The Luxor Pool

    Dust devil hits pool goers at Luxor Resort & Casino

    A powerful dust devil brought pool day at a resort on the strip to a halt, one pool goer captured the aftermath.

  • Thunderstorm Murdered 700 Cows

    According to the Las Vegas Sun, a complex thunderstorm developed over northeast Clark County. This caused a massive flood that killed over 700 cattle at a dairy farm.Cows

  • Operation Save The Animals

    The snowiest winter in Nevada was in 1948-1949, according to the Las Vegas Sun. Due to an influx of snow, a large airlift operation was initiated to get stranded livestock from northern and eastern Nevada. However, it was too late for 25% of the animals.

    Cattle and helicopter

