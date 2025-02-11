Las Vegas Set to Break More Than 200-Day Dry Spell with Rain, Snow Coming

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 02: Lightning flashes west of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino (L) and the Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip as lights streak from an airplane taking off from McCarran International Airport on July 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two days of monsoon thunderstorms brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain to parts of the valley causing street flooding and power outages.

Las Vegas is finally about to get wet again. After going more than 200 days without rain, storms are expected to roll in on Wednesday night, the National Weather Service reports.

According to the NWS, “A pattern shift is on the way, with much cooler, wetter conditions across the area. While significant snow is expected in the mountains, lower elevations will see some much-needed wetting rain.”

Reminder: Be Careful of Floods While Driving

Clark County Regional Flood Control District reminds everyone to be careful while driving. Flowing water will pick up dirt and chemicals that have built up on the ground due to the 200-day dry spell. When it rains, the roads can also become slippery with oil and built-up grease. Ensure to keep enough room for the car in front of you in case of sudden breakage, especially because of the slick roads.

The National Weather Service also placed the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range under a winter storm warning from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday morning, Las Vegans can expect scattered rain showers. Channel 3 reports that light-to-moderate rainfall will continue into the evening.

On Friday, showers are likely to occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, Las Vegas will be back to its beautiful sunshine state with a high near 63.

In Los Angeles, the city is bracing for — what officials are calling — the “biggest storm of the season.” The National Weather Service projects rainfall to reach 3.35 inches. In the area of the Eaton Fire burn scar, the forecast is 4.53 inches, Deadline reports. Storms could cause surges and floods, which could trigger debris flows.

KTLV reports that rain will hit the region throughout Wednesday. But a stronger, second storm will hit metro LA on Thursday.

Remember to stay safe and drive slowly.