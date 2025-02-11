Ozzy Osbourne Shares Struggle to Walk Amid Parkinson’s Disease Battle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The Prince of Darkness, 76-year-old Ozzy Osbourne, shares that he can no longer walk amid his health battles.

During an episode of “OZZY Speaks,” on his Sirius XM radio station Ozzy’s Boneyard, Osbourne said, “You know what, Billy, I go on about the way I can’t walk and I can’t do this, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all of my complaining, I’m still alive.”

It was a melancholy statement wrapped in a glimmer of hope. The singer has had a long battle with surgeries, Parkinson’s disease, cases of flu, staph infections, COVID-19, back and neck issues and more. In the last few years, he’s had to cancel shows and tours due to his ongoing health issues.

Related: Ozzy Osbourne: A Timeline of His Health Issues Since 2018

In 2022, Ozzy had an interview with The Observer Magazine. At the time, he said his Parkinson’s disease was on the “milder” end. But it was still difficult to walk.

“You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” Osbourne told The Observer. “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

He also expressed his thankfulness to his wife Sharon throughout his surgeries and recovery. “Without my Sharon, I’d be f**k*ng gone,” he said during the interview. Despite his health issues, the rocker seems to always have a positive message at the end of the day.

Black Sabbath Set to Perform One Last Time With Original Members

Nearly a week ago, Black Sabbath announced they would take the stage to headline the festival “Back to the Beginning,” which features a hefty lineup of rock legends and the original Black Sabbath members. On Instagram, the band said Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward will play for the first time in 20 years. Ozzy will play his own set and then will perform with Black Sabbath for his final bow.

Music Director Tom Morello said, “This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

Other bands for the festival include Halestorm, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice in Chains and more.