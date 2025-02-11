The Palazzo Launches New Weekend Comedy Series, Filling Gap Left by Mirage’s Closing

The Palazzo is bringing laughter back to the Strip with a new weekend comedy series. It will fill the void left by The Mirage’s Aces of Comedy, which ended after the hotel’s sale to Hard Rock International. Co-produced by Live Nation Las Vegas and Bill Blumenreich, the series will showcase a mix of top-tier comedians and rising talents every Friday and Saturday.

The series launched successfully on January 27, 2025, with Morgan Jay performing to a packed house. Upcoming acts include:

Mo Amer (April 25)

Jim Jefferies (May 2-3)

Sam Vulano (May 24)

This move aligns with The Palazzo’s recent shift toward hosting comedy and magic performances, including Shin Lim’s magic production. “We want to focus on comedy because the technical limitations with Shin Lim’s show in there kind of puts music on the back burner,” said Live Nation Las Vegas Talent Buyer Jesse Summers via the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The Las Vegas comedy boom extends beyond The Palazzo, with major acts like Kevin Hart (Feb. 28-Mar. 1) and Bert Kreischer (Mar. 21-22) performing at Resorts World Theatre, while Matt Rife brings his Netflix-hyped stand-up to MGM Grand Garden on May 2. Meanwhile, Pete’ Big Elvis’ Vallee has returned triumphantly to the Piano Bar at Harrah’s after recovering from health issues.

The stand-up resurgence reflects a nationwide trend of comedy's post-pandemic growth.