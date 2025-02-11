UNLV Running Back Jai’Den Thomas Stays After Historic Bowl Win

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 30: Running back Jai'Den Thomas #9 of the UNLV Rebels is tackled by cornerback Michael Coats Jr. #3 of the Nevada Wolf Pack after a 54-yard run in the fourth quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rebels defeated the Wolf Pack 38-14.

Coming off a historic season capped by UNLV’s first bowl victory in 24 years, running back Jai’Den Thomas is primed for a breakout year in 2025.

After contributing 72 rushing yards in the LA Bowl win over California, Thomas confirmed his commitment to the program despite being recruited by a previous coaching staff. His decision reflects trust in new head coach Dan Mullen and the team’s championship aspirations.

Thomas has been a key playmaker since his freshman season in 2023 when he rushed for 503 yards and set a program record with 12 rushing touchdowns. He built on that success in 2024, posting 918 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Under Mullen’s spread offense, he is expected to expand his role, particularly as a pass-catching back. Last season, Thomas recorded just 11 receptions for 91 yards, but he impressed Mullen in December with a well-executed wheel route, showcasing his versatility.

At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Thomas sees developing as a receiving threat as a way to boost his NFL stock. He also embraces a leadership role, determined to help UNLV build on last season’s success. “We still have stuff to prove,” Thomas said.

Teammate Jacob De Jesus shared that sentiment, telling KTNV after the LA Bowl, “To end the season like this for this team that fought every day, been there every day, putting in the work all year, it’s really so good to finish the season like this.”

With Mullen’s high-powered offense and a motivated roster, UNLV is poised to compete for a championship. Thomas’ expanded role could make him one of the top running backs in the nation—and a player to watch for the 2025 season.