Vegas Golden Knights Sign Two-Time Stanley Cup Winner Brandon Saad Amid Losing Streak

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 30: Ivan Barbashev #49 and Noah Hanifin #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after they thought Barbashev scored a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on January 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The goal was not counted due to goaltender interference. The Blue Jackets defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime.

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed veteran forward Brandon Saad to a one-year, $1.5 million contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 NHL season. The 32-year-old winger joins Vegas after parting ways with the St. Louis Blues, who placed him on unconditional waivers for contract termination on Jan. 28. Saad opted to leave St. Louis rather than report to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, Saad brings 13 seasons of NHL experience, having played 906 regular-season games with Chicago, Columbus, Colorado, and St. Louis. Since his rookie season in 2012-13, he ranks third among American-born players in games played and tenth in goals scored (260). Saad also earned an NHL All-Star selection in 2016, netting a career-high 32 goals that season.

His addition comes as the Golden Knights look to rebound from a two-game losing streak against the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets. As a left-handed shooter, Saad provides scoring depth and veteran leadership, which are crucial for a team aiming to solidify its playoff positioning.

Vegas began a four-game East Coast road trip on Feb. 2 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Fans got their first look at Saad in a Golden Knights jersey. They fell to the Rangers 2-4 and to the Islanders 1-2 on Feb. 4, but pulled off the win on Feb. 6 against the Devils 3-1. The Golden Knights will take on the Bruins on Saturday at 3:30p.m.

Following the road trip, the NHL will pause for the 4 Nations Face-Off from February 12-20, featuring teams from the USA, Canada, Finland, and Sweden. The break will offer Saad additional time to adjust to Vegas’ system as the Golden Knights push toward the postseason.