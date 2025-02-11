Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Two-Time Stanley Cup Winner Brandon Saad Amid Losing Streak

Author Slone Terranella
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 30: Ivan Barbashev #49 and Noah Hanifin #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after they thought Barbashev scored a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on January 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The goal was not counted due to goaltender interference. The Blue Jackets defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime.

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed veteran forward Brandon Saad to a one-year, $1.5 million contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 NHL season. The 32-year-old winger joins Vegas after parting ways with the St. Louis Blues, who placed him on unconditional waivers for contract termination on Jan. 28. Saad opted to leave St. Louis rather than report to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, Saad brings 13 seasons of NHL experience, having played 906 regular-season games with Chicago, Columbus, Colorado, and St. Louis. Since his rookie season in 2012-13, he ranks third among American-born players in games played and tenth in goals scored (260). Saad also earned an NHL All-Star selection in 2016, netting a career-high 32 goals that season.

His addition comes as the Golden Knights look to rebound from a two-game losing streak against the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets. As a left-handed shooter, Saad provides scoring depth and veteran leadership, which are crucial for a team aiming to solidify its playoff positioning.

Vegas began a four-game East Coast road trip on Feb. 2 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Fans got their first look at Saad in a Golden Knights jersey. They fell to the Rangers 2-4 and to the Islanders 1-2 on Feb. 4, but pulled off the win on Feb. 6 against the Devils 3-1. The Golden Knights will take on the Bruins on Saturday at 3:30p.m.

Following the road trip, the NHL will pause for the 4 Nations Face-Off from February 12-20, featuring teams from the USA, Canada, Finland, and Sweden. The break will offer Saad additional time to adjust to Vegas’ system as the Golden Knights push toward the postseason.

11 Amazing Football Movies Perfect for The Offseason

With the NFL and College Football seasons’ both soon concluding, this often leaves a void in many football fanatics. Football movies are a great source of entertainment as well. Some football fans only watch one sport. Once the Super Bowl begins in February, these fans are left with only Hockey and Basketball for a short time.

While March Madness is captivating, college basketball has lost much of the allure it once had. The NBA and NHL can’t compete with the NFL in ratings either. One way to fill the void of no football is more football! What better way to get over football than by watching Football movies? Movies are always a great way to pass the time.

Great Football Movies to Watch

Watching football movies in the offseason is an exceptionally great way of satisfying the need for football in your life. While there are certainly some quality TV shows about football as well. Some great football shows include “All American,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Last Chance U,” and “Blue Mountain State.” A few of these are raunchy and hilarious, others serious and drama-filled. All have one thing in common, though: football.

Football movies
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 01: Xavier Filsaime #17 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 during the second overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 I’ve always preferred football movies over TV shows, as there is something magical about a sports epic in movie form. A movie can do things that a series simply cannot. It’s all about the powerful message and capturing those unforgettable moments in under 2 hours instead of 4 seasons. The greatest football movies have strong messages that are always powerful.

Strong Messages

Usually, typical themes are perseverance, overcoming Adversity, and dedicating yourself to becoming the best version of yourself. Another reason football movies are so great is that many are based on a true story. Real-life legendary coaches leading their team to the championship and High School teams who go on insane winning streaks.

 So many real-life stories have been turned into amazing football movies. So, if you need something to watch while the football games are off the air, look below. Grab a beer and a snack and sit on the couch to watch one of these 11 awesome football movies listed below! For some other great sports movies, check out this list of 8 movies here!

Nate

  • When the Game Stands Tall

    The journey of legendary football coach Bob Ladouceur, who took a High School football team from nothing to a powerhouse school that went on a legendary 151-game winning streak that shattered all records for any American sport team. An ultimate comeback story. Being able to overcome any obstacle life throws at you is a pivotal part of this movie.

  • Remember The Titans

    An inspirational movie about unity and overcoming adversity. All while taking place in one of the most racially hostile times and places in American Sports history. You can’t go wrong with this one.

  • The Longest Yard (Collectively)

    Funny, gritty and epic, The Longest Yard is a movie made for any weekend. It even has Burt Reynolds from the original in it!

  • The Blind Side

    The story of Michael Oher, a homeless boy who became an All-American football player, turned his life around and played for several years in the NFL. He was adopted by a family in his hometown in his time of need. Fast forward to today, there is some conspiracy surrounding the truth in whether or not the family adopted Oher or tricked him into signing a conservatorship, which puts a damper on the whole situation. Truth aside, this is still a quality film worthy of a watch.

  • Invincible

    Football at its finest. Invincible is Based on a crazy yet true story of Vince Papale. A 30-something-year-old bartender from Philadelphia who pushed through insane odds to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1976 NFL season.

  • We Are Marshall

    The unbelievable true story that details how a plane crash claims the lives of members of the Marshall University football team and some of its fans. After the devastation consumes the community, the team’s new head coach and surviving players attempt their hardest to keep the program going. It is a true story that is incredibly inspirational.

  • The Waterboy

    Adam Sandler plays the waterboy for a college football team. “Bobby” accidentally discovers he has an amazing tackling ability and suddenly becomes the star linebacker for the team.

  • Rudy

    It is a story about never giving up, always following your dreams, and letting nothing stand in your way.

  • Friday Night Lights

    The Dillon Panthers are one of the nation’s best high school football teams, and this movie follows the drama that circulates them.

  • Any Given Sunday

    It’s one of the more violent yet creative football movies out there! Definitely worth a watch.

  • Concussion

    Concussion is one of those football movies that shook the world when it was released. Few wanted to take it seriously, but looking back, I see that it’s an immensely important film and a great watch.

Get The VGS' Very Good Vibes Newsletter In Your Inbox

Have the latest celeb and music gossip, local news stories, fun games, contests, and more delivered to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Slone Terranella
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Sports

Load More