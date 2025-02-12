A’ja Wilson Celebrates Jersey Retirement as Aces Shake Up Roster with Historic Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts in the second half of Game Two against the New York Liberty during the WNBA Semifinals at Barclays Center on October 01, 2024 in New York City. The New York Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces 88-84.

In a huge deal, the Las Vegas Aces sent All-Star guard Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles in exchange for Jewell Loyd. This trade between two-star players stands out as the biggest shake-up during a hectic offseason.

That wasn’t the only shake-up, though. Big changes hit the team’s front office as well. A new general manager stepped in while two assistant coaches left for other jobs. The new starting lineup will feature Chelsea Gray running point, Loyd at shooting guard, Jackie Young on the wing, A’ja Wilson at power forward, and Megan Gustafson holding down center.

Beefing up their inside game, they picked up 6-foot-4 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus for the front line. This addition helps fix weaknesses that showed up when their shot at a third title ended against New York in the semifinals.

New players fill the team as they chase another title run in 2025. Wilson’s already working on plans with Gray and Young.

Wilson and Loyd know each other well from Team USA games. Their existing chemistry should help smooth things out with the rebuilt roster.

Getting Parker-Tyus adds some needed height and flexibility. Her skills let the team switch up their defense throughout games.

The clock is ticking to get everyone on the same page before the season starts. The team hasn’t seen this many changes since moving to Las Vegas. However, Loyd and Wilson share a strong bond from their time on Team USA at two Olympics and are excited to play alongside one another again.

“When she can just play with an open mind, (she’s) very, very hard to stop,” Wilson said. “So I’m super excited. … Jewell is just a phenomenal person, and that’s what we love. We love good-character people in our locker rooms.”

After making it to three finals in a row, expectations are high for this new group. Fans expect nothing but the best from the revamped team.

Away from the court, Wilson celebrated new milestones as her No. 22 was retired at South Carolina. The ceremony highlighted her lasting impact on a program that’s grabbed two titles since she left. She also unveiled her new signature Nike shoe.