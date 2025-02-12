Backstage Boys Announces Residency At Sphere, Transport to the Millennium

To all of the Backstreet Boys lovers, it’s time to start budgeting. The original boyband announced a nine-show residency at the Sphere Las Vegas.

They’ve lined up nine shows spread across three weekends in July 2025, making them the first pop group to perform at this cutting-edge venue. You can catch them July 11-13, 18-20, and 25-27, the residency’s website states.

Presale for the July 11-13 and 18-20 shows begins Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. PT. Presale for the July 25-27 shows starts Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. PT.

We’re heading ‘Into The Millennium’ once again! 🌐🩵 Relive your Backstreet Boys Y2K memories, but this time… LARGER THAN LIFE at @SphereVegas starting this July!



The first ticket & hotel packages are on sale this Friday, February 14th through @VibeePresents. General tickets on… pic.twitter.com/koqSmWCfGj — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 12, 2025

The Sphere has been wowing crowds with its incredible technology since opening in 2023. Now BSB joins the lineup of amazing performers, getting ready to put on an unforgettable summer series.

Backstreet Boys Take Over Las Vegas Once Again

The Backstreet Boys are no stranger to Vegas and the global audiences of a Sin City residency. In 2021, the Backstreet Boys had a 12-show holiday run at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, USA Today reports.

But the crown jewel of the boy band’s Vegas runs was their dazzling Larger Than Life residency. According to Casino.org, the residency grossed about $44.2 million. In comparison, the highest-grossing residency is Celine Dion’s “A New Day…” which made about $385 million.

On social media, the band posted a video with a caption saying, “We’re heading ‘Into The Millennium’ once again. Relive your Backstreet Boys Y2K memories, but this time… LARGER THAN LIFE at Sphere Las Vegas starting this July!”

The Backstreet Boys’ Sphere shows mark the first pop group to perform at the venue. Kenny Chesney is also scheduled to perform at The Sphere throughout May and June. This thrilling adventure will see the band blend Y2K nostalgia with the Sphere’s cutting-edge spectacle.

For more information about the show, click here for tickets and FAQs.