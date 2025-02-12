Hannah Baum Strikes Gold: Wins 4A State Girls Bowling Championship, Leads Del Sol to Undefeated Season

In an exciting match at The Orleans Bowling Center, Del Sol Academy’s Hannah Baum won the 4A State Girls Bowling Championship. She beat Las Vegas High’s Kendall Parker 312-300 in a close final match that had everyone watching intently.

Del Sol’s team finished their perfect 15-0 season with the team title. The win was especially sweet after coming in second place twice since 2019.

This championship ended a six-year dry spell for Del Sol’s individual sports titles. The school’s last big win came when Victor Torres-Parra grabbed the state wrestling title in 2017.

Between theater practice and bowling training, Baum balances drama studies while keeping her impressive 4.1 GPA. She spends many hours at the bowling alley, working with different-sized bowling balls to improve her game. Her coach, Will Schultz, described her ethic when it comes to practice to the Las Vegas Sun, “It’s quality practice. She just doesn’t arrive at the lanes, go through the motions and leave.”

Bowling is a family affair for Baum. Her dad bowls in local tournaments, and her siblings have also taken up the sport.

Outside of school competitions, Baum plays in the Suncoast’s junior leagues. She’s headed to Reno soon to compete while college scouts look on.

Del Sol’s bowling program continues to shine. Their boys team won it all in 2018, showing just how strong the school is in bowling.