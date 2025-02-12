Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Hannah Baum Strikes Gold: Wins 4A State Girls Bowling Championship, Leads Del Sol to Undefeated Season

Author Slone Terranella

In an exciting match at The Orleans Bowling Center, Del Sol Academy’s Hannah Baum won the 4A State Girls Bowling Championship. She beat Las Vegas High’s Kendall Parker 312-300 in a close final match that had everyone watching intently.

Del Sol’s team finished their perfect 15-0 season with the team title. The win was especially sweet after coming in second place twice since 2019.

This championship ended a six-year dry spell for Del Sol’s individual sports titles. The school’s last big win came when Victor Torres-Parra grabbed the state wrestling title in 2017.

Between theater practice and bowling training, Baum balances drama studies while keeping her impressive 4.1 GPA. She spends many hours at the bowling alley, working with different-sized bowling balls to improve her game. Her coach, Will Schultz, described her ethic when it comes to practice to the Las Vegas Sun, “It’s quality practice. She just doesn’t arrive at the lanes, go through the motions and leave.”

Bowling is a family affair for Baum. Her dad bowls in local tournaments, and her siblings have also taken up the sport.

Outside of school competitions, Baum plays in the Suncoast’s junior leagues. She’s headed to Reno soon to compete while college scouts look on.

Del Sol’s bowling program continues to shine. Their boys team won it all in 2018, showing just how strong the school is in bowling.

5 Surprising Celebrities Who Are Die-Hard Las Vegas Raiders Fans

Let’s face it: The Las Vegas Raiders fans have amazing loyalty, grit and determination. To be part of Raider Nation often has a bigger meaning than unwavering loyalty to a team.

Raider Nation is a way of life. For many people, the memories of tailgating in Oakland often take us back to a simpler time when it truly was the “bay vs. everybody.”

Since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders have navigated a new set of leadership, a new city and even a new set of fans.

Raiders Fans And Their Tailgating Traditions: From The Bay To The Desert

We miss the Oakland tailgates but love the pre-game parties at Allegiant Stadium. Lot J and Lot H are our favorite lots to pop a tent at, to get a grill going, and to gulp down some micheladas.

According to Silver And Black Pride, a Raiders-based publication, the tailgates in Oakland were simply epic.

“With a passionate, loyal and deep Latino fan base, Raiders’ tailgate parties also featured many Mexican food delights and often mariachi bands would stroll through the parking lot to entertain the appreciative masses,” Silver and Black Pride reports.

Although Allegiant Stadium is slightly smaller than the Oakland Coliseum, the party is still electric. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports there are 6,500 tailgating spots at Allegiant Stadium. At the Coliseum, there were about 9,000 spots.

Raider Nation: The Best Fanbase In The NFL

The best fanbase in our opinion is Raider Nation. We’re unapologetic and have no filter when it comes to letting the organization know our thoughts.

In fact, Sports Illustrated reports, “Raider Nation is one of the only fan bases that is truly part of the team. They will let the organization, players, and coaches know about what they think good or bad, in good moments and in hard moments.”

Now, we know that Ice Cube is the celebrity that we picked as our cover image. But, he’s essentially the president of Raider Nation in Las Vegas. So, it’s no surprise that he’s a major fan. With that being said, we wanted to give you a list of celebrities that you may have never known to be Raiders fans. Ice Cube reps silver and back, and he even wrote a song about the Raider colors. So give it a listen while going down this list.

Raider Nation is special, and there are many celebrities who are actually part of the Black and Silver fan base. Scroll down below to see some die-hard celebrities who are surprisingly Raiders fans.

  • Ken Jeong

    Ken Jeong is a hilarious comedian who is well-known for playing many different types of roles and characters. His story is inspiring to many people because he used to be a medical doctor before turning into a comedian. His most famous role is very fitting for Las Vegas. Jeong played “Mr.Chow,” in the Hangover movies, and his acting can be alluded to as one of the main reasons why this movie series was hilarious.

    Well, it also looks like Jeong loves the Raiders! He was snapped wearing a Raiders hat and the official X account for the team said, “Guess who’s at the game representing the Raiders – Ken Jeong, also known as “Mr. Chow” from Hangover and Hangover 2.” 

    Las Vegas Raiders on X (formerly Twitter): "Guess who's at the game representing the Raiders - Ken Jeong, also known as "Mr. Chow" from Hangover and Hangover 2. pic.twitter.com/Py6q72lF / X"

    Guess who's at the game representing the Raiders - Ken Jeong, also known as "Mr. Chow" from Hangover and Hangover 2. pic.twitter.com/Py6q72lF

  • Jessica Alba

    Jessica Alba is a huge Raiders fan! She’s been seen wearing Raiders merch, and she has posted about the team on her social media accounts. The Las Vegas Review-Journal also reported that Alba is a Raiders fan as well. Alba is a successful actress and the CEO of the beauty brand “Honest.”

    We’re so happy that we have an amazing Raiderette who is a great actress and an intelligent business owner. Hopefully, we can catch Alba at a home game!

    Jessica Alba

    Actress Jessica Alba and her dog. She’s wearing a Raiders hat and reppin’ that black and silver pride.

  • George Lopez

    George Lopez is one of the funniest Raiders fans! From being a real-life supporter of Raider Nation to even creating TV characters that are huge fans, Lopez encompasses a true member of the Raiders fanbase.

    He’s made jokes about the team, and his new show even featured a funny skit where “George” crashes a Marshawn Lynch interview. The skit was funny and actually has true meaning within the scene. On top of his creative endeavors, George also attends many Raiders games in real life. He’s attended a few games at Allegiant Stadium as well.

    George Lopez at a Raiders game in Las Vegas, talking with fans in the stand.

    Actor/comedian George Lopez greets fans before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Guy Fieri

    Guy Fieri is a Las Vegas legend. So, it’s not a surprise that he adores the Raiders. The restaurant entrepreneur and media personality has been to many games at Allegiant. He often brings his sons and family, which makes the experience even better — most likely!

    In fact, Fieri’s love for the team started when the team was still in Oakland. He made a video with the NFL that outlines his love for the team, and how he’ll stick with the team through thick and thin.

    He mentions the players and moments that made him a Raider Nation member. Flavortown meeting Raider Nation is truly a perfect combination in our eyes.  

    American restaurateur Guy Fieri enjoys himself at Allegiant Stadium during an epic home game.

    American restaurateur Guy Fieri enjoys himself at Allegiant Stadium during an epic home game.

  • Carlos Santana

    According to the Raiders’ official website, Carlos Santana is a lifelong Raiders fan. He’s even given Mark Davis a Raiders guitar as a gift, which is a pretty honorable thing to do.

    According to ESPN, Santana even invited the Raiders owner, Davis, to attend “the groundbreaking event and light the Al Davis torch in Mexico City, to come up on stage with him … to play the maracas.” George Lopez was hosting the event as well, which is a double win for Raider nation.  Being a Las Vegas resident now, it makes perfect sense that Santana loves Allegiant Stadium. In an interview, Santana said he was grateful for the Raiders and started his love for the team during the ’70s while he was living in Queens.  

    Recording artist Carlos Santana shakes hands with the fans during the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum on October 20, 2003 in Oakland, California. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 17-10.

    Recording artist Carlos Santana shakes hands with the fans during the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum on October 20, 2003 in Oakland, California. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 17-10.

