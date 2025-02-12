Ke Huy Quan and Steven Spielberg: Their 40 Year Friendship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Oh, to be friends with Steven Spielberg!

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan shared that he still receives holiday gifts from acclaimed director Steven Spielberg 40 years after they worked together in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and 1985’s The Goonies.

Ke Huy Quan and Steven Spielberg 40 Years After

In a recent interview (via People), the Love Hurts actor shared that Spielberg has been sending him holiday gifts for the “last 40 years.” He added, “Every single year, when the holiday season rolls around, I would always get that call from his assistant. [They’d say], ‘What is the best mailing address?’”

He also revealed that the gift is exactly what he wants. “It’s quite amazing because sometimes I would say, ‘Aw, [there’s] this new gadget that just came out.’ And I would really [think], I’d want to buy it. Sure enough, it’s really crazy to think about it, then that gift would come. And it would be exactly what I want. It’s happened multiple times.”

It was in a 2022 interview with The Guardian that Quan first shared how he always receives presents from Spielberg every Christmas. “He gave me my first job and, so many years later, he has not forgotten me. Every time I needed help, he’s always there.”

What’s Next for Ke Huy Quan

Quan’s first starring film, Love Hurts, premiered on February 7, 2025. The movie follows Quan’s character, Marvin Gable, a former hitman-turned-realtor whose past catches up to him. He’s also part of the cast of The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. Directed by the Russo brothers, Netflix’s movie description describes it as a “retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen’s journey to find her brother after a robot uprising.” Quan lent his voice to Zootopia 2, a sequel to the animated film starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman reprising their roles as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

He’s also set to star in Lionsgate’s new action thriller Fairytale in New York.