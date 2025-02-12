BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Transition from K-Pop Superstar to Hollywood Actress: ‘I Can’t Remember My Lines!’

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Lisa of BLACKPINK attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

BLACKPINK recently announced its plan for a 2025 World Tour. However, before this massive K-pop group reunites to do group activities, the members, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé (yes, that Rosé who collaborated with Bruno Mars to release the catchy and commercially successful “Apt.” and had a cameo in Mars and Sexxy Red’s “Fat, Juicy and Wet” music video) are busy pursuing solo careers.

Lisa, aside from establishing her own agency, released “Rockstar” the lead single for her debut studio album, Alter Ego set for release the end of this month, also had a starring role in the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3.

Lisa’s Experience Shooting The White Lotus

In an interview with Billboard, Lisa shared her experience on the first day of shooting the series. “I’m so nervous. I was sweating. I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines.’” Lisa plays the role of a resort employee named Mook. The “Born Again” singer expressed both excitement and nervousness, as Mook is her first acting role. “I don’t know what to feel right now. I’m just so excited. I can’t wait for all of you guys to watch this show. It is my first acting [experience], so I don’t know what to expect on set, but everybody just being so supportive helped me a lot. So, thank you, everyone.”

Lisa also shared how her co-stars heard some of her new music before its release, including “Rockstar,” how “all of them are so supportive,” and how she’s more of a dancer during the cast and crew’s karaoke sessions. When asked what kind of movie she would like to make, Lisa said, “Maybe an action movie?” via Variety.

The White Lotus Season 3 Synopsis

Aside from Lisa, the cast also includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

In an interview with Us Weekly, showrunner Mike White said that season 3 focuses on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” He added, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The White Lotus Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on HBO on February 16, 2025.