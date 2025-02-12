Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: Feb. 14-Feb. 16

Valentine’s weekend in Las Vegas features a variety of live entertainment options, from exciting DJ performances to intimate musical acts. You can catch unforgettable shows across top venues, including heart-pumping sets and soulful tunes for a perfect night out. If you’re in the mood for an energetic vibe or a more relaxed evening, these performances promise a fantastic time on the Strip.

Lights of Love at Ethel M Chocolate Factory

Celebrate love at Ethel M Chocolate Factory’s Lights of Love event. Stroll through the enchanting 3-acre Cactus Garden illuminated with pink, purple, and red Valentine-themed lights. Enjoy the romantic atmosphere with hot chocolates and sweet treats available for purchase at the Cactus Café. For an extra indulgence, try the Limited Edition Chocolate Tasting Experience, which features delicious selections, such as bananas foster truffle and brownie batter ganache. Guests booking a tasting on Feb.13-15 will receive a rose.

Pickleball Slam 3 at Mandalay Bay

Pickleball Slam 3 is a high-stakes, million-dollar showdown featuring tennis legends. In the opening match, Andre Agassi competes against Andy Roddick, then takes on Steffi Graf, followed by Eugenie Bouchard and a special guest. In the final game, Graf and Agassi team up against Bouchard and Roddick. If you’re unfamiliar with pickleball, it’s a fast-paced sport that combines ping-pong, badminton, and tennis elements. It’s played on a small court with paddles and a perforated ball.

Valentine’s Day In Las Vegas

Enjoy a romantic dinner with the Eiffel Tower Restaurant’s breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip this Valentine’s Day. Indulge in a decadent prix fixe menu featuring exquisite dishes, such as butter-poached scallops and prime filet mignon paired with a glass of 2012 Dom Pérignon. Whether celebrating with a loved one or toasting to love, Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas is perfect for a memorable evening.

Other Events

Las Vegas offers a variety of live entertainment options this Valentine’s weekend. Check out some exciting acts happening at top venues around the city for a night of music and fun.

Diplo : Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. at XS Nightclub, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. at XS Nightclub, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas. Babyface : Live in Las Vegas 2025. Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas.

Live in Las Vegas 2025. Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas. Micky Dolenz of The Monkees: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at 8 p.m. at The Strat Hotel Casino Tower, 2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas.