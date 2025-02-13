Dam Short Film Festival 2025: Boosting Boulder City’s Economy with 150 Films and Thriving Attendance

The 2025 Dam Short Film Festival, one of Nevada’s largest and longest-running film festivals, will return to Boulder City from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2025. Over the years, the festival has grown into a must-attend cultural event, drawing thousands of film lovers while significantly benefiting the local economy.

Festival director Hava Brown said the event boosts Boulder City’s tourism and business revenue. “We see about a 25% increase in revenue and a 36% increase in foot traffic,” Brown said to Newsbreak. “We’re just looking at people who are coming to Boulder City, not going to the Hoover Dam, increasing revenue and foot traffic for the community.”

Boulder City typically welcomes around 13,600 visitors during February weekends, but that number surged to 16,000 during the 2024 festival, with even higher attendance expected in 2025. This year, the event is projected to attract between 2,500 and 5,000 attendees, further strengthening community engagement.

Since its inception in 2003 and its first official event in 2005, the Dam Short Film Festival has built a reputation for curating top-tier short films from around the world. Each year, a dedicated team of volunteers carefully reviews and selects about 150 high-quality films from approximately 1,000 submissions. The festival showcases various genres, styles, and themes, making it a premier destination for independent filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts.

In addition to its cultural significance, the festival fosters strong partnerships with local businesses, with 12 to 15 businesses offering special discounts to attendees who show their festival badges. This initiative encourages local shopping and dining, further amplifying the festival’s economic impact.

For those eager to attend, the full schedule, ticket information, and additional details are available on the Dam Short Film Festival’s official website. Whether you’re a dedicated film fan or a first-time visitor, this year’s event promises an unforgettable cinematic experience while continuing to support Boulder City’s thriving arts and business communities.