Las Vegas Students Compete for $10,000 Prizes in Sphere Art Contest

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 08: Sphere lights up on December 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world.

Las Vegas students are again preparing to showcase their creativity in the annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, a competition that will highlight their artistic talent on a grand stage. This year’s Earth Day-themed challenge will culminate on Apr. 22, 2025, when the winning artwork will be displayed on the Exosphere, the massive digital canvas of the Las Vegas Sphere.

“Our schools are once again looking forward to participating in the Student Design Challenge,” said Dr. Bradley Keating, Assistant Superintendent of Community Partnerships and Government Relations, Clark County School District, to Sphere Entertainment Group.

Students from elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as UNLV, are taking part in this immersive competition. Younger students will create their designs on paper, while high school and college students will harness virtual reality technology to bring their visions to life.

The prizes are as inspiring as the challenge itself. High school and UNLV students will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship, while elementary and middle school students will secure a $10,000 donation to their school’s art program.

For many students, this opportunity is a life-changing moment. Raul Montez, a previous winner, described having his artwork displayed on the Sphere as a significant milestone in his artistic journey.

As Las Vegas continues to nurture young artistic talent, this event celebrates Earth Day and creativity and strengthens community engagement through education and innovation.