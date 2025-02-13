Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Las Vegas Students Compete for $10,000 Prizes in Sphere Art Contest

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 08: Sphere lights up on December 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world.

Las Vegas students are again preparing to showcase their creativity in the annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, a competition that will highlight their artistic talent on a grand stage. This year’s Earth Day-themed challenge will culminate on Apr. 22, 2025, when the winning artwork will be displayed on the Exosphere, the massive digital canvas of the Las Vegas Sphere.

“Our schools are once again looking forward to participating in the Student Design Challenge,” said Dr. Bradley Keating, Assistant Superintendent of Community Partnerships and Government Relations, Clark County School District, to Sphere Entertainment Group.

Students from elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as UNLV, are taking part in this immersive competition. Younger students will create their designs on paper, while high school and college students will harness virtual reality technology to bring their visions to life.

The prizes are as inspiring as the challenge itself. High school and UNLV students will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship, while elementary and middle school students will secure a $10,000 donation to their school’s art program.

For many students, this opportunity is a life-changing moment. Raul Montez, a previous winner, described having his artwork displayed on the Sphere as a significant milestone in his artistic journey.

As Las Vegas continues to nurture young artistic talent, this event celebrates Earth Day and creativity and strengthens community engagement through education and innovation.

Las Vegas Shopping: 5 Best Malls, Hidden Finds To Shop Till You Drop

Las Vegas shopping is fun, to say the least.

From the uber-expensive luxury stores that crawl across The Strip to the locally owned businesses across the valley, Vegas offers amazing shopping experiences for anyone and any budget.

Oldest Shopping Mall In Las Vegas

There are a few shopping centers that have historical ties to the start of Las Vegas. The Historic Commercial Center is the oldest “shopping center” in Las Vegas, according to 8 News Now. Recently, the shopping center had a little makeover that added art galleries, dining and entertainment to the area.

The first enclosed mall in Nevada is the Boulevard Mall, which is still in operation today. The Boulevard Mall has gone through the ups and downs of a growing city. But, this mall deserves an honorable mention.

Recently, the mall added a Mercado section. The Mercado has multiple different vendors that range from clothes, nail supplies, traditional Mexican attire, Mariachi supplies, Latin American produce, and so much more. There is even a food court that has mariscos (seafood), traditional Mexican dishes, vegetarian options and famous street food like elotes, juices and more.

Las Vegas Shopping Attracts Global Audience

In each major hotel on The Strip, there is usually an area dedicated to ritzy and luxury retailers. Stores like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Philipp Plein, Dior, Maison Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier and so much more are plentiful in Vegas.

I had a good friend, who works at a Louis Vuitton store on The Strip. He says that he has a large swath of clients who are from overseas. But, he also said that a a majority of his clientele are local or based in California.

Even if you’re not a luxury type of person, it’s still fun to explore the shopping malls of each casino and window shop through the stores.

Best Las Vegas Shopping Centers For Deals, Hidden Gems and More

For this list, we will focus on malls and discount stores rather than luxury retailers. This list will also focus on family-friendly places that are accommodating for children as well. So scroll down below to see where to shop until you drop in Las Vegas!

  • Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet Las Vegas

    The Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet Las Vegas is a wonderful place, and it’s a Vegas favorite. The Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet Las Vegas is an indoor market with tons of vendors. It’s truly your one-stop shop for clothes, jewelry, home goods, knick-knacks, plants and more. The entrance fee is $1, and the line of vendors goes on throughout the massive building.

    The items are affordable and the tagline of the market also says that they “fight inflation.” The entrance fee is $1 for the entire day. There are also food vendors that serve delicious agua frescas, fresh coconuts, tacos, hamburgers and more. Another fun part about the Indoor Swap Meet is the vintage market that has different antiques, furniture and collectibles. It’s a fun way to spend a weekend because the aisles are endless, and there are so many things that captivate attention. 

    Fantastic Swapmeet on X (formerly Twitter): "Are you looking for the latest trends? Come on down to Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet to find them. If you want it Las Vegas We've Got It! #Vegas #Fantastic #WeveGotIt #FantasticIndoorSwapMeet pic.twitter.com/AiHZOhioFn / X"

    Are you looking for the latest trends? Come on down to Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet to find them. If you want it Las Vegas We've Got It! #Vegas #Fantastic #WeveGotIt #FantasticIndoorSwapMeet pic.twitter.com/AiHZOhioFn

  • Premium Outlets - North and South

    The Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets are loved by locals. At these malls, you can find discounted designer items, expensive perfumes on sale, and amazing high-quality makeup on a bargain. Even if you don’t plan on buying something, you’ll most likely end up purchasing an item because the stores have great deals that are hard to pass up. 

    The Las Vegas North Premium Outlets is an outdoor mall, and the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is an indoor mall. I think the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets have a slightly better selection to shop from, featuring couture houses, mid-range and high-fashion designers at outlet prices. However, it does get very hot during the summer. So if you plan to adventure around the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets then definitely bring water and a handheld fan — you’ll thank us later.

    There are food courts in both outlets, and many people prefer the South Premium Outlets during the summer because it’s an indoor mall. Both are great if you have family coming in. The Deuce bus shuttles right to the outlet malls from properties on The Strip.

    @vegasstarfish

    Plan to shop in Las Vegas? #vegas #lasvegas #shopping #designer #outlet #louisvuitton #hermes #gucci #katespade #michaelkors #coach #vegasstarfish

    ♬ Shopping - The Cashmere Collective

  • Fashion Show Mall

    This is the most popular mall on our list. But, we had to add this in case someone still wasn’t aware about the beautiful Fashion Show Mall. This is the mall located right on The Strip. From designer to more affordable brands, this mall truly has it all. It’s three levels, and it’s simply gorgeous to walk around in. This iconic mall use to have weekend fashion shows that were free, and the shows were works of art with a runway that raised from the ground and LED lights.

    However it seems that after the pandemic, the mall halted the fashion show. Now, the mall uses the runway space for revolving “interactive experiences,” that make for great photo opportunities.

    From beloved retailers to local Las Vegas entrepreneurs, this is a must-visit for anybody that is taking a trip to Las Vegas. Some of our favorite stores are the Bite Beauty Lip Lap; where you can make your own lipstick, Casino Quest; which has gaming classes and souvenirs, and the Hello Kitty Café is simply amazing. Although there’s not a kid’s play area, there are many things and activities that can entertain children like the Fantasy Lab and Happy Camper Pizza

    .

    Fashion Show on X (formerly Twitter): "Happy New Year! 🥳 Wishing you a great year of joy, health and fabulous fashion finds. Cheers to 2024! pic.twitter.com/WXlrIottVA / X"

    Happy New Year! 🥳 Wishing you a great year of joy, health and fabulous fashion finds. Cheers to 2024! pic.twitter.com/WXlrIottVA

  • Broadacres Marketplace

    Broadacres Marketplace is a Las Vegas tradition. This is a famous outdoor, open-air swap meet has over 1,000 vendors, according to the market’s social media.

    There’s a food hall with rows of delicious food like tortas, machetes, agua frescas, coconuts, and so much more. The famous micheladas are a must-try if you go. You can get anything that you dream of at this market. From furniture, mattresses, home goods, artisanal mexican goods, toys, makeup and more, Broadacres has it all.

    During Friday nights, the market has live music and bands that usually play regional Mexican music. The market stays open later on Friday nights, so people can dance and party. It’s truly a fun time, and I love going with my friends and family to this market. The entrance fee ranges from $2.50 to $3.50 depending on the day and time you attend. There’s also an area for kids with slightly sketch carnival rides, but the kids always have a blast when they attend.

    During summer, it may get a little hot. So the best time to attend is during the cooler months. But, if you plan on attending Broadacres during the summer, we recommend bringing plenty of water and a fan, too. Plus, the agua frescas will cool you down.

    @lasvegaschicas

    Have uou been here? 😋 @Broadacres Marketplace #lasvegas #paradise #henderson #summerlin #nevada #travel #vacation #latina #hispaniccreator #vegascreator #foodie #vegasactivity #vegaslocal #foodcreator #foodvlogger #lasvegasvlogger

    ♬ original sound - LasVegasChicas

  • Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

    The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas made out list for one reason: The Gondolas. 

    This attraction is what makes The Venetian so special and memorable for many people who visit. The added element of having canals weave throughout the mall is why this casino shopping area made our list in comparison to other casinos. Children adore the gondolas, and the mall transports you to the streets of Italy with the décor and the ceiling painted with clouds and cosmic colors.

    The stores are pretty high-end or mid-range with some souvenir shops scattered throughout the mall. The dessert shop is always a kid’s favorite, and the entire mall is more of an “experience.” I think everyone should ride the gondolas at least once with their family because it’s fun to glide around the casino while riding the boats.

    Other honorable mentions when it comes to malls inside casinos are the The Forum Shops at Caesars and the Miracle Mile Shops.

