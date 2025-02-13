Netflix Bites Opens at MGM Grand Las Vegas with TV-Inspired Eats

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: View of atmosphere during Netflix BITES Vegas press preview event on February 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Netflix Bites has officially arrived in Las Vegas, bringing a one-of-a-kind dining experience inspired by the streaming giant’s most popular shows and movies.

Following the success of its Los Angeles pop-up, which became the most-searched restaurant in the city in 2023, the new MGM Grand Hotel & Casino location opened its doors on Feb. 10, 2025. The restaurant is open for walk-ins and will start taking reservations on Feb. 20, the press release states.

James McBride, Vice President of Food & Beverage of MGM Grand & Casino, said in an article on Netflix, “We’re merging on-screen moments with real-life, immersive entertainment,” he says. “Every dish is designed to transport guests to their favorite Netflix stories. This is more than just a meal, it’s an experience you won’t want to miss.”

The Hollywood Reporter said the presentations range, from “elaborate (with custom plates) to the more subtle — and the gimmicks don’t come cheap.”

The restaurant is a one-year culinary residency, serving breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and until midnight on weekends. Guests can also enjoy a creative bar menu featuring drinks like “The Mind Flayer,” —a bourbon-based cocktail with cotton candy—and “Too Hot to Handle,” a spicy Bloody Mary.

Another menu item that breaks the boundaries between food and creativity is the Bridgerton Regency Tea. A lavish three-tiered tea service with finger sandwiches, scones, and pastries.

The launch event drew special guests, including “Stranger Things” star Cara Buono and chef David Chang, who sampled dishes representing their respective shows. MGM’s culinary team, in collaboration with Netflix, has designed these immersive food experiences, which could influence future hotel offerings.

With thousands of attendees having engaged with Netflix Bites pop-ups globally, the MGM Grand location promises to elevate Las Vegas’ culinary scene.