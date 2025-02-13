Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Personal Heartbreak Behind New Album

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Sabrina Carpenter recently told Vogue that her 2022 album came from what she calls her toughest breakup yet, which affected her music style.

“My biggest heartbreak to date. My first real one. I hate to say that. It definitely makes all my exes before that feel like… I don’t mean to do that. I just think in a sense of really understanding the grieving-someone-that’s-alive feeling. I never felt that until this one,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter rose to fame starring on the Disney Channel’s “Girl Meets World” from 2014 to 2017. She acknowledges that she has since grown artistically.

You can hear the nerves in her voice when she talks about releasing new music. “I get so scared to share anything,” she said, according to Times of India.

Released in August 2024, her album “Short n’ Sweet” features songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” People might remember her being romantically linked to exes Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes, and Barry Keoghan.

“There’s more to me than my (hit songs). There’s a person under there that some days feels really confident and some days literally just can’t get out of bed,” she shared about her personal struggles.

These honest conversations about mental health align with her genuine way of connecting with fans.