‘Smurfs’: The Plot Of The Upcoming Film Starring Rihanna

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: Rihanna speaks onstage, promoting the upcoming Smurfs film, for the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Smurfs are making a comeback, blending live-action and animation when the movie hits theaters on July 18, 2025. Superstar Rihanna leads the way as Smurfette, heading up an incredible lineup of talent.

Filmed on location in Paris, this musical adventure weaves magic between both worlds. When evil-doers Razamel and Gargamel kidnap Papa Smurf (John Goodman), Smurfette must rush to rescue him before time runs out.

Big names fill the voice cast, as we’ve reported. James Corden brings the humor, Nick Offerman adds toughness, while Daniel Levy, Kurt Russell, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, and Nick Kroll complete the ensemble.

In the director’s chair is Chris Miller, who gave us “Shrek the Third” and “Puss in Boots.” The script comes from Pam Brady, of “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” and “Team America: World Police” fame.

Drawing inspiration from Belgian artist Peyo’s comics, the movie features bold action sequences and thought bubbles. Watch these tiny blue creatures dash through Paris streets on their daring mission to save their leader.

Beyond voicing Smurfette, Rihanna creates new music for the movie’s soundtrack. Through adventures and challenges, our little friends chase destiny while keeping the universe in balance. Watch these tiny heroes tackle massive challenges as they race through city streets.