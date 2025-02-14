Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter’s New Music Video

The Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton duet of Sabrina’s big hit “Please, Please, Please” is out now (2/14), and there is even a fun music video.

Dolly posted a video clip of the two meeting at Dolly’s studio near Nashville, and the two singers hugged and noted they were about the same size. At one point, Parton said she loved the song and thanked Sabrina for letting her be a part of the song, and Carpenter thanked Dolly “For just being you.”

The country icon captioned the post, “Turns out, two things can be short and sweet. Listen to “Please, Please, Please (feat. Dolly Parton)” everywhere now! @sabrinacarpenter.”

One fan noted of the current casting call (for someone to play Dolly) for the Dolly Musical coming up this summer, “Man, she could totally play Dolly, very similar looking.”

The video is in black and white and features the two singers in a truck together, singing while they go down the road. At one point, the two get out of the truck and hang out near the truck bed. Towards the end of the video, a police car starts to pursue them, and it shoots to the bed of the truck where a man lies tied up.

Earlier this month, Carpenter announced that she is releasing a duet version of her big hit “Please, Please, Please” featuring country icon Dolly Parton.

Sabrina posted a photo of herself on Instagram, and on the next slide, a handwritten list of songs including the words “featuring Dolly Parton” on her track “Please, Please, Please.”

Carpenter wrote in all lowercase, “as a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. (lipstick emojis) she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sh-t!!!!!”

Parton guests on a new version of “Please, Please, Please,” one of five additional tracks on the deluxe. The other four are new songs, not reworkings of existing tracks.

Sabrina won two GRAMMYs on February 2. One win was for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short N’ Sweet. Her other win was for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Espresso.”

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.