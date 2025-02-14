This Day in Sports History: February 14

MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: Winner of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award Athlete Usain Bolt of Jamaica writes his name on a winners board after the Laureus World Sports Awards during the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus)

Sports in February are all about the ultimate bowl game in football, the NBA All-Star Game, various winter sports, the Winter Olympics, and memorable moments from legends of the game. On this day, there was no Super Bowl, but there was a tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in 2024. Two NBA All-Star Games have taken place on Feb. 14th, with Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook earning All-Star Game MVP honors. There have also been some great Daytona 500 races. Let’s take a closer look at these and other key events.

The Stars of the NBA

Feb. 14th has witnessed great moments from legends of the NBA:

The 59th NBA All-Star Game took place at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the East defeated the West 141-139. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was named MVP. 2016: The NBA All-Star Game took place at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, where the West defeated the East 196-173. Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder was named MVP.

Daytona 500

Feb. 14th has featured some great NASCAR races:

In the 24th Daytona 500, Bobby Allison wins with a margin of victory over Cale Yarborough. It was an impressive 23 seconds more than half a lap. 1993: In the 35th Daytona 500, Dale Jarrett, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, wins from Dale Earnhardt and Geoff Bodine.

In the 35th Daytona 500, Dale Jarrett, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, wins from Dale Earnhardt and Geoff Bodine. 1999: In the 41st Daytona 500, Jeff Gordon wins and it’s the first Daytona 500 pole sitter to win the race since Bill Elliott in 1987.

Sports History

Feb. 14th has featured some remarkable records and awards:

Sugar Ray Robinson defeats Jake LaMotta and takes the middleweight title. 2017: Usain Bolt and Simone Biles won the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Looking back on Feb. 14, it’s nice to see the variety of great sports moments that took place. While there was no Super Bowl on this date, the Daytona 500 remains popular as NASCAR’s most prestigious race, often referred to as the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing.” The NBA All-Star Games featured the usual high-scoring matchups, and Russell Westbrook went on to win NBA MVP the following season.

Finally, the day’s notable sports history moments ranged from cricket to Olympic events. Usain Bolt and Simone Biles were certainly deserving of their awards, and their Olympic legacies will continue to shine brightly, just like the Olympic torch.