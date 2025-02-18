Caesars Plans $20M Makeover of Flamingo Pool Area Coming Spring 2025

Caesars Entertainment is making waves at the Flamingo Las Vegas, unveiling the all-new GO Pool complex. This $20 million transformation will redefine the resort’s poolside experience when it debuts in spring 2025.

“This project is not a renovation; it’s a completely different pool complex that was constructed from the ground up,” said Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Flamingo, to News 3 Las Vegas.

The GO Pool complex is set on 1.5 acres and is more than just an upgrade; it’s a full-scale rebuild that seamlessly blends mid-century modern and retro-deco design with a contemporary beach resort feel. The transformation pays homage to the Flamingo’s storied past while setting a new standard for luxury and entertainment.

The expansive new pool area features five distinct pools, including a main pool with a striking ‘rain curtain’ waterfall and a 30-seat swim-up bar. These pools offer an immersive and vibrant experience. VIP guests will have access to three elevated pools, providing an exclusive retreat away from the main pool’s energy.

Among the standout features are:

33 VIP cabanas with premium amenities

A 50-foot-wide waterfall and secluded grotto pool

Daily DJ performances to amplify the party atmosphere

Lush landscaping, including 55 palm trees and 35 transplanted trees from the former GO Pool

The GO Pool will welcome Flamingo Hotel and non-hotel guests aged 21 and over with complimentary general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Beyond the pool, the Flamingo is enhancing its culinary offerings with two anticipated restaurant openings:

Pinky’s by Vanderpump. A glamorous new dining concept from Lisa Vanderpump

Gordon Ramsay Burger. A must-visit spot for burger lovers

Reservations for VIP cabanas and daybeds at the GO Pool will open on Mar. 17, 2025, with an official launch date to be announced soon. This transformation solidifies the Flamingo Las Vegas as a premier destination for luxury, entertainment, and relaxation on the Strip