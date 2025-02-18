Drake Leaks Mysterious Track Featuring Rising Rapper
Drake has just dropped a surprise track, and fans are going wild trying to figure out who the mystery female rapper is on the song. The track was leaked on Drake’s fake Instagram account, “Plot Twist,” after it didn’t get clearance in time for his recent album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Although the album features 21 tracks, one song didn’t make the cut because of copyright issues. But instead of letting it sit in the vault, Drake shared a two-minute snippet with his followers.
The track, which samples Mint Condition’s 1991 hit “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes),” also brings back the signature sound of New Orleans bounce, something Drake has been into recently. In the post, Drake joked, “no $$$AMPLE CLEARANCE for my goat.”
Fans, however, were focused on the mystery female rapper featured on the song. One fan commented, “Who is this even? I don’t recognize her voice at all.”
Now, rising New Orleans rapper OnlyHeaven has stepped up to claim the spot. She reposted the track on her Instagram Stories, saying, “Yeah he’s saving the best for next for sure.” She also hinted that the song might be released officially, teasing, “Drakes Deluxe Album??”
While it’s still unclear whether this track will ever make it onto an official album, OnlyHeaven’s revelation has fans talking. Many are now wondering if Drake will include it in a deluxe version of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U or if it will remain a hidden gem.