Kris Jenner Celebrates Paris Hilton’s Birthday with Love and Throwbacks

(L-R) Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner attend Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Paris Hilton as she turned 44 on Monday (Feb. 17). Along with a collection of throwback photos, Jenner showered the birthday girl with love and admiration.

“Happy birthday @ParisHilton!!! 🎂❤️ You radiate beauty inside and out, and you are such an inspiration to everyone around you,” Jenner’s caption began. “You are an incredible mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, and friend, the most amazing businesswoman and entrepreneur, and I admire and adore you so much.”

Jenner, who affectionately calls herself Hilton’s “auntie,” continued, “It’s such an honor to be one of your aunties, and I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing woman you are!!”

Among the series of photos was an iconic throwback selfie of the two, complete with matching bangs and sparkling diamond jewelry. Hilton loved the nostalgic moment, reposting the picture on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Iconic 👑 Love you forever @krisjenner 🥰.”

Jenner wrapped up her sweet message with even more love, writing, “Sending you so much love today and always! I love you!!” Paris was quick to respond in the comments, saying, “Awwww 💕💕💕 Love you so much 😍.” Her sister, Nicky Hilton, joined in on the celebration, dropping three birthday cake emojis.

The photo collection featured Jenner, Paris, and Nicky, posing in front of the Statue of Liberty, attending glamorous events, and sharing countless fun moments. Hilton’s mom, Kathy Hilton, and longtime friend, Faye Resnick, also made appearances in some of the snapshots, including a 2022 Hilton family holiday party where Kim Kardashian was spotted as well.

Paris’ sister, Nicky, also posted a sweet birthday tribute, writing, “Happy Birthday @ParisHilton! Always grateful to always have you by my side. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter and all the happiness you bring to everyone around you! Love you endlessly! 👯‍♀️💘🎂.” Their mother, Kathy, kept it short and sweet, commenting, “🎂🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🍭🍭💕💕💕🎉🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳.”

Stars like Paula Abdul, Vanessa Hudgens, Demi Lovato, and Ashley Benson all took a moment to celebrate her special day on their Instagram stories.

