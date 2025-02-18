Las Vegas Gets Million-Dollar Grant to Breathe New Life into Historic Jackson Avenue District

A significant revitalization effort is underway on Jackson Avenue, historically known as the “Westside Strip,” as community leaders and city officials work to restore the area’s former vibrancy. Long recognized as a hub for African American businesses, entertainment, and culture, Jackson Avenue receives new investments, including a million-dollar grant for an economic impact study, to guide its redevelopment.

“You have to understand that this was the only place Black people could go,” said filmmaker Stan Armstrong to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, underscoring the street’s importance during segregation when African Americans were barred from many parts of the city.

Once a thriving district filled with hotels, casinos, restaurants, and nightclubs, Jackson Avenue was a self-sustaining community. Marcus Allen, a representative from the Jackson Street Alliance, recalls its past prosperity and emphasizes its deep economic and cultural significance.

To bring this historic corridor back to life, the city and community members are backing several key projects, including:

Historic Westside Legacy Park. A space celebrating the achievements and contributions of the area’s pioneers.

A space celebrating the achievements and contributions of the area’s pioneers. A new two-story library . Expanding educational resources for local residents.

. Expanding educational resources for local residents. Retail spaces. Designed to boost small businesses and attract visitors.

Designed to boost small businesses and attract visitors. Westside Education Training Center. Set to train 200 individuals annually, providing workforce development near Jackson Avenue.

Dedra Edmond Drew, whose family has owned property on Jackson Avenue since the 1940s, emphasizes the need to reconnect younger generations with the street’s legacy. Many don’t realize what Jackson Avenue once was — a vibrant and self-sustaining business district.

Ward 5 Councilwoman Shondra Summers Armstrong stresses the importance of community involvement in these efforts, stating that revitalization will only succeed with strong local engagement and city support.

The community is invited to attend ‘Love on Jackson Street’ on Feb. 22, 2025, to support the ongoing transformation. This event will celebrate Jackson Avenue’s history, promote redevelopment efforts, and encourage local participation in shaping its future.

With a mix of investment, historic preservation, and community engagement, Jackson Avenue is poised for a new era of growth while honoring its storied past.