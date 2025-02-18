Lizzo & SZA Almost Formed a Rock Band With A Wild Name

Imagine a world where Lizzo and SZA formed a rock band with a hilariously wild name. Well, it almost happened! And from that near collaboration, the song “F2F” was born.

During a Valentine’s Day Twitch stream, Lizzo opened up about her longtime friendship with SZA and how they nearly started a band with a third, unnamed artist.

“We’ve just always been friends, and it’s a sacred space for me in this industry,” Lizzo said about SZA, whom she has been close with since 2014. “We got this little period of time where we were just linking up in the studio and eating pasta and drinking.”

Then came the unexpected idea. “This one particular night, mind you, we were gonna start a rock band, called P—- Lasers. Oh my gosh, she’s not gonna get mad if I say this,” Lizzo laughed. “We were going to start a rock band called P—- Lasers with an incredible other artist who I don’t know if she even wants to be mentioned, so I’m not going to mention her.”

Lizzo explained that the music they were creating had a ’90s grunge rock vibe, and at one point, they considered including “F2F” as part of the project. “I was like, ‘This s— is hard, though,’ so I was in the studio and I was like, ‘Man, pull that P—- Lasers s— up.’”

And then came a moment of magic. “Let me tell you something: I sat and watched this girl freestyle the whole f—ing song,” Lizzo recalled, amazed at SZA’s talent. While one of the “mumble verses” didn’t make the cut, the final version of “F2F” did feature harmonized vocals that sounded like whistles.

Lizzo couldn’t get the song out of her head. “After that, I thought about that song all the time,” she said, hoping SZA would include it on her next album. “I was just like, ‘I hope, I hope she puts it on the album.’ And then one day out of the blue, she just texted me the finished version, and I was just like, ‘And this is why you’re the GOAT.'”

Wrapping up her story, Lizzo praised SZA’s songwriting skills. “She writes the craziest, most insane s— that you’re thinking and feeling, but she just finds a way to say it, and she sings it so beautifully out the gate, out of her mouth the first time.”

