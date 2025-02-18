Vegas Golden Knights Start First High School Hockey League in Las Vegas Valley

The Vegas Golden Knights are making history with the launch of the Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League, the first-ever high school hockey league in the Las Vegas Valley. This initiative provides young athletes a unique opportunity to represent their local regions while fostering the sport’s growth at the high school level.

“It’s been a longtime goal of our organization to allow high school athletes to represent the areas where they live,” said Darren Eliot, Senior Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations, told KTNV. “We are excited for this step and hope it evolves as hockey in the Valley continues to grow.”

Unlike traditional high school leagues that align teams with specific schools, the VGK High School Hockey League will feature eight teams formed based on geographic regions, including:

Centennial & North Las Vegas

Summerlin

Other regional divisions throughout the valley

This co-ed league is open to players born between 2008 and 2011. It provides a structured environment for players to develop their skills while competing at a high level.

Registration is open now through Mar. 3, 2025. All players must be members of USA Hockey to participate.

Teams will be divided into major and minor divisions based on player ability, ensuring balanced competition.

Selection camps begin in March 2025, allowing players to showcase their talents and earn a spot on their regional team.

The first season will take place from April to July 2025, with each team scheduled to play 15 games and participate in five practices throughout the season. This league provides young players with a competitive and developmental experience, helping to build a strong foundation for hockey in the region.

With the launch of this league, the Vegas Golden Knights continue their commitment to growing the game of hockey in Nevada and ensuring that high school athletes have new and exciting pathways to development and competition.