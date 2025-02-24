Boyd Gaming Boosts Quarterly Dividend 5.9% as Stock Keeps Climbing

Boyd Gaming has announced a 5.9% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising the payout from 17 cents to 18 cents per share. The new dividend will be payable on Apr. 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of Mar. 17, 2025. This move highlights Boyd's commitment to returning value to investors as it demonstrates financial strength and growth in the competitive gaming sector.

Boyd's stock has performed exceptionally well in 2025, gaining 9.48% year-to-date and soaring 25.33% over the past month, positioning it among the top-performing stocks in the gaming industry. Analysts attribute this strong performance to the company's sound financial management, expansion opportunities, and strategic investments, including its stake in FanDuel.

With a portfolio of 10 casinos in Las Vegas and regional gaming properties in Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and other states, Boyd has established itself as a leader in the gaming sector. The company has shown resilience following the COVID-19 pandemic, having suspended its dividend during the crisis but reinstating and increasing it three times since 2022, with each adjustment occurring in February. The latest increase brings Boyd's annual payout to 72 cents per share, yielding approximately 0.86% based on the company's closing stock price.

Analysts have expressed confidence in Boyd's financial position, citing its strong balance sheet and ongoing share buybacks as key factors supporting its dividend growth. Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski remains bullish on the stock, emphasizing the company's high-quality management team and ability to seize growth opportunities despite broader economic challenges.