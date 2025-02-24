UNLV Reveals 2025 Football Schedule, Looking to Make Third Straight Mountain West Title Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Hajj-Malik Williams #6 of the UNLV Rebels hands off to Devin Green #22 during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears in the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

UNLV football has officially unveiled its 2025 schedule, featuring an exciting slate of games, including marquee home matchups and key conference battles. Coming off a historic 11-win season and their first bowl victory in 24 years, the Rebels aim for a third consecutive appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game.

The season kicks off on Aug. 30 when UNLV hosts Sam Houston. They will then welcome UCLA to Las Vegas on Sept. 6 for just the second meeting between the programs in the city. Non-conference play continues with a home game against Idaho State on Sept. 13 before the Rebels travel for their first-ever visit to Miami of Ohio, on Sept. 20.

Following two off-weeks, UNLV begins Mountain West play on Oct. 4 at Wyoming, marking its first trip there since 2019. The home conference schedule features key matchups against Air Force on Oct. 11 and Boise State on Oct. 18, the latter being the teams' first regular-season meeting since 2016. The Rebels will also host New Mexico on Nov. 1, Utah State on Nov. 15, and Hawai'i on Nov. 22.

The regular season concludes with a highly anticipated in-state rivalry game against UNR on Nov. 29, marking the 51st meeting between the teams.

"Very excited about our schedule," said head coach Dan Mullen. "There are great home games for Rebel fans to come and enjoy watching their team play. It's going to be a very competitive season in the Mountain West this fall so we need the support of the Rebel Family every single week to help give us the best home-field advantage in the conference."