UNLV Star Thomas Jr. Misses Practice with Shoulder Injury, Status Up in Air

UNLV star point guard D.J. Thomas did not participate in live drills during a recent practice, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the season. Although Thomas was dressed, he wore a wrap on his right non-shooting shoulder and remained on the sidelines.

Head coach Kevin Kruger confirmed that Thomas sustained the injury during a physical victory over Fresno State, where he was "banging into people." His status for the upcoming game against Colorado State remains uncertain. "He's banged up," Kruger told Sports Illustrated. "The team will keep an eye on how he's feeling before deciding about upcoming games."

Thomas has been a crucial player for UNLV this season, leading the team with 15.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. Since joining the program in the 2023-24 season, he has started all 60 games, demonstrating durability by playing through previous injuries without missing time.

Despite his absence from practice, Thomas continues to influence the team strongly. Teammate Brooklyn Hicks emphasized Thomas' leadership, noting that his voice remains vital even if he is unable to play. If Thomas is sidelined, junior forward Jaden Henley may assume additional ball-handling duties. Reserve guards Jailen Bedford and Brooklyn Hicks are also expected to see increased playing time.

With five regular-season games remaining before the Mountain West tournament, UNLV is preparing for a critical stretch. The Rebels enter the 2025 season with high expectations after a strong 2024 campaign and face a challenging non-conference schedule, including matchups against UCLA, Sam Houston, Idaho State, and Miami (OH). The Mountain West slate features tough contests against Wyoming, Air Force, and Boise State.