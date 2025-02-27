Historic Harrison House, Once a Safe Haven for Black Performers, Now Giving Daily Tours for Black History Month

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: Members of the Rare Breed Motorcycle Club pose in front of the historical Harrison House, where black entertainers stayed during days of segregation, during a Juneteenth Reunion Family Caravan and BBQ put on by the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation on June 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law.

The Harrison House is a powerful reminder of Las Vegas' segregated past and the resilience of Black entertainers who shaped its entertainment legacy. It was once a vital refuge for legendary performers who were barred from staying in Strip hotels. Performers like Sammy Davis Jr. and Nat King Cole took refuge at the historic guest house, playing a pivotal role in African American history. Featured in the Negro Motorist Green Book as a safe lodging option for Black travelers, the Harrison House was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.

“There was a time when Las Vegas loved Black entertainment like it does now,” said Executive Director of the Harrison House, Katherine Duncan. “This is one of the upscale guest houses that were available to Black entertainers like Sammy Davis Jr. or Nat King Cole.”

Katherine Duncan-Reed stepped in to save the Harrison House in 2009, purchasing it for approximately $33,000 after years of neglect, vandalism, and financial uncertainty threatened its demolition. Her mission has been to restore the home to its original state under its former owner, Genevieve Harrison. In 2018, the project received a significant boost with a $90,000 grant from the Nevada State Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation, which funded critical upgrades, including new utilities and roof repairs.