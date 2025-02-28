Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Spoof ‘Wicked’ in Hilarious Oscars After-Show Promo

"Wicked" earned 10 Oscar nominations for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards in March. The movie has broken records and brought in $727.8 million worldwide.

Now sitting as the most successful Broadway movie adaptation, it beat out "Mamma Mia!" The Academy nominated both leading actresses — Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress and Ariana Grande for Best Supporting Actress.

Big musical acts, including Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Raye, will perform throughout the evening. The Los Angeles Master Chorale will also join the star-studded lineup.

"I think that Cynthia delivered an incredible performance this year and there is a very special moment on the show," executive producer Katy Mullan told People.

In a fun twist, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made a spoof trailer for their post-awards show. The two-minute video shows Ripa as "Kel-linda" floating in her bubble, while Consuelos plays Fiyero.

Embed:

Live coverage of the "After the Oscars Show" will come from Ovation Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The hosts will talk to the winners right after they get their awards.