Southwest Gas, Vegas Golden Knights Team Up to Build 60 Beds for Kids in Need

On Feb. 22 more than 120 volunteers from Southwest Gas and the Vegas Golden Knights joined forces at Doral Academy Red Rock Middle/High School to build 60 beds for local children in need. The initiative, part of Southwest Gas's employee volunteer program, BLUE – Building Lives Up Everywhere, reflects the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

"A comfortable place to sleep is a fundamental necessity for children," said Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas, to News 3 Las Vegas.

The event was organized in collaboration with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit committed to ensuring every child has a bed of their own. With over 5,000 children currently on its waiting list, the need for proper sleeping arrangements is a significant challenge in the Las Vegas. Volunteers worked together to construct wooden bed frames from scratch, reinforcing the shared mission of Southwest Gas and the Vegas Golden Knights to support local families.

Nick Trujillo, VGK's Director of Global Partnerships, highlighted the team's commitment to giving back and expressed pride in partnering with Southwest Gas to support children in the community.

Southwest Gas has a long-standing commitment to volunteerism, with employees contributing over 4,000 hours in 2024 to nonprofit organizations across Nevada, Arizona, and California. Through the BLUE program, the company actively supports initiatives that address critical social needs, including housing, food insecurity, and education.