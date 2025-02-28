‘The Boys’ Season 5 Will Have a ‘Supernatural’ Reunion

If you're a fan of both The Boys and Supernatural, get ready for exciting news! The fifth and final season of The Boys is set to reunite Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins with Jensen Ackles, who had a major role in The Boys Season 3, a guest role in Season 4 as Ben/Soldier Boy, and is set to return in the final season. This epic reunion has fans buzzing with excitement. Here’s everything we know so far about the Supernatural reunion in The Boys Season 5.

Supernatural Stars Set to Appear in The Boys Season 5

Having Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins as guest stars in The Boys is quite easy, after all the showrunner is Eric Kripke who created Supernatural and the show's primary showrunner from season 1 to 5. Kripke said in a 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly that he’s already entertained the idea of a J2 reunion. “The value of that is to break the internet. So, we'll see whether it's right for the story. But yes, it's occurred to me that putting those two in a scene together would destroy much of the world, and that's appealing.”

Kripke also said in an interview with Variety last year about his desire to bring Padalecki on The Boys’ final season. “I feel like I have to complete my game of ‘Supernatural’ Pokémon and I have my one big one — very big one — left to catch.” Supernatural fans might find it funny how he described Padalecki as a “very big one” since his height has been a running joke.

Ackles, Padalecki and Collins teaming up for a video to announce the news may not have completely “broken the internet,” but it certainly stirred up quite a buzz.

Social media users flood the comment section with their excitement. One user wrote, “NO F------ WAYYY the season is gonna be 40 minutes homelander doesn’t stand a chance.” Another commented, “SCREAMING AND CRYING MY BOYS ARE BACK!”

Aside from Padalecki and Collins, The Boys has also featured other Supernatural actors, like Jim Beaver, who played Robert 'Dakota Bob' Singer, the President of the United States who signed off on ordering the CIA to monitor the Supes; Rob Benedict, who played Splinter, a multiplying Supe; and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Joe Kessler, a hallucination/alter ego of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).