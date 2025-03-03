ContestsEvents

Boyd Gaming Kicks Off $100M Cadence Crossing Casino Project in Henderson

Boyd Gaming is expanding its presence in Henderson with Cadence Crossing Casino. Set to open in mid-2026, the new casino will feature a 10,000-square-foot gaming floor with 450 slot machines…

Jennifer Eggleston
Blurred defocused background of roulette at casino saloon - Gambling concept with unfocused game room with video poker slot machines and multicolored blurry lights
ViewApart via getty Images

Boyd Gaming is expanding its presence in Henderson with Cadence Crossing Casino.

Set to open in mid-2026, the new casino will feature a 10,000-square-foot gaming floor with 450 slot machines and multiple dining options at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road. The development comes as Boyd Gaming celebrates its 50th anniversary in the Las Vegas Valley, marking a significant milestone for the company.

“As the community grows, we can grow with it based on demand, so we feel pretty good about the opportunity. A modest investment on day one (with) opportunity to grow into the future,” said Keith Smith, President and CEO of Boyd Gaming, to World Casino Directory.

Cadence Crossing Casino is strategically positioned within one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in the U.S., bringing an elevated entertainment experience to the area. The new casino will replace the long-standing Jokers Wild Casino, which has operated since 1990. Jokers Wild Casino will remain open until Cadence Crossing is completed.

Future plans for Cadence Crossing include expansions such as a hotel and additional gaming space. Site grading is already underway. The formal groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

CasinoHenderson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Shaquille O'Neal attends The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation &amp; Icy Hot unveiling of the latest "Comebaq Court" at the Challengers Boys &amp; Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Local NewsShaq’s Foundation Donates $12,000 in School Supplies to Nevada SchoolsJennifer Eggleston
An aerial view of houses in Henderson on a cloudy day
Local NewsHenderson’s Watermark Project Restarts After Getting $28M in New FundingJennifer Eggleston
Diverse people United as social diversity and unity partnership as heart hands in a community group connected together shaped as a support symbol expressing the feeling of teamwork and togetherness.
Local NewsVegas Community Center Project Gets $2M for Mental Health Services HubJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect