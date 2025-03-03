Colorado State Beats UNLV 61-53 as Rebels Play Without Injured Thomas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 15: Jacob Bannarbie #12 of the UNLV Rebels steps out of bounds as he tries to grab a rebound ahead of Dexter Akanno #7 of the Utah State Aggies in the first half of their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on January 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UNLV suffered a tough 61-53 loss to Colorado State on Feb. 22. The absence of star point guard D.J. Thomas proved a significant hurdle they couldn't overcome. Thomas was sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

"Obviously, a tough one. We did what we needed to do to give ourselves a chance to win the game. Guys were locked in," said Head Coach Kevin Kruger to Mid Major Basketball. Despite their effort, the Rebels couldn't overcome their late-game scoring struggles, going 0-of-7 from the field in the final 3:11 and missing critical free throws, finishing just 7-of-17 from the line.

Thomas' absence was felt most in UNLV's offensive. The team struggled to generate consistent scoring opportunities. Senior guard Jailen Bedford tried to step up, scoring 17 points and dishing out four assists. Freshman Jeremiah' Bear' Cherry also added 16 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Colorado State capitalized on UNLV's offensive struggles, closing the game on an 8-0 run to seal the victory. Nique Clifford led the Rams with a double-double, providing the crucial plays needed to finish strong. Meanwhile, UNLV's supporting cast, including Jaden Henley and Julian Rishwain, struggled to make an impact, highlighting the need for offensive adjustments in Thomas' absence.

Kruger acknowledged the challenge of playing without his star point guard and emphasized the need for others to step up. The approach needs to be adjusted late in games to create better looks because, without D.J., it needs to be a more collective effort. Bedford, UNLV's top three-point shooter at 38.2%, remains a key piece moving forward. Still, he noted that while his role has increased, he plans to stay true to his natural playing style.