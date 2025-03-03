Golden Knights Keep Pacific Division Lead Despite 5-2 Loss to Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights suffered a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 24, but despite the setback, they remain atop the Pacific Division with 74 points. Their lead over the Edmonton Oilers and the Kings is razor-thin, adding urgency to their need for a turnaround as the regular season nears its final quarter.

The Golden Knights had a dominant December. The team had a stellar 10-1-1 record. Since then, the Knights have struggled significantly, having a 6-9-3 record since Jan. 9. Their latest loss highlighted ongoing issues with turnovers, puck management, and an inability to capitalize on key moments. Defenseman Brayden McNabb did not sugar coat his words when reflecting on the performance. "We shot ourselves in the foot," McNabb told NHL.com, pointing to costly mistakes that allowed the Kings to take control.

Captain Mark Stone had similar frustrations. He acknowledged that turnovers played a decisive role in the loss. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was candid in his assessment as well. He described the team's recent play as "losing hockey" and emphasizing better decision-making. Cassidy stressed that the team must have a playoff-ready mindset. Their current level of play will not hold up against tougher competition.

The Golden Knights looked to be finding their footing. They were able to string together three straight wins, but their inconsistency remains an issue. Cassidy challenged his players to reflect on their approach and recognize that the Pacific Division race is tightening.