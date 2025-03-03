ContestsEvents

Golden Knights Plan Women’s History Night for March 7 Game Against Penguins

The Vegas Golden Knights will host Women’s History Night on Mar. 7, at T-Mobile Arena. The event is presented by Taco Bell and is being held in honor of Women’s History Month….

Jennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates for a rebound in front of Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Los Angeles Kings during a 5-2 Kings win at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates for a rebound in front of Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Los Angeles Kings during a 5-2 Kings win at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights will host Women's History Night on Mar. 7, at T-Mobile Arena. The event is presented by Taco Bell and is being held in honor of Women's History Month. It will feature a full day of activities celebrating the impact of women in sports.

The day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a special hockey clinic led by three-time Olympic gold medalist Cassie Campbell-Pascall. Young female players will have the chance to learn from one of the sport's greatest athletes in an event designed to inspire the next generation of women in hockey. At 3 p.m., there will be a networking event featuring 45 women in the sports industry. Senior women leaders from the Golden Knights organization will share insights and experiences. It should be a unique opportunity for mentorship and connection.

The excitement will build outside the arena as local artists bring a live art project to life on Toshiba Plaza. Cheer and entertainment groups will deliver performances throughout the evening. Inside, the team will recognize notable guests, including the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights, who recently won a national championship.

The Golden Knights will unveil a special logo designed by Veronica Carpenter to commemorate the occasion. This special logo will feature the Knights' signature 'V' logo, roses, and wings forming a heart shape. This design symbolizes strength, growth, and the power of women in sports. You can purchase exclusive merchandise featuring the logo, including a velvet cap, available through a special ticket package and a T-shirt at the team store.

The celebration will continue during the game against the Pittsburg Penguins. Analysts Megan Bozek and Jamie Hersch will join Ashali Vise to cover the game. A youth hockey game will also be played during the first intermission.

Throughout the month of March, the Golden Knights will also highlight the contributions of their female staff on their website. Women's History Night promises to be a powerful tribute, blending sport, art, and community in a night to remember.

NHLvegas golden knights
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 05: Brock Bowers #89 and Terrace Marshall Jr. #80 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Bowers' fourth-quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 34-20.
SportsRaiders Bring in Oak View Group as New Food Provider at Allegiant Stadium, Affecting 1,102 Levy WorkersJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights rduring a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
SportsGolden Knights Keep Pacific Division Lead Despite 5-2 Loss to KingsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 15: Jacob Bannarbie #12 of the UNLV Rebels steps out of bounds as he tries to grab a rebound ahead of Dexter Akanno #7 of the Utah State Aggies in the first half of their game at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on January 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
SportsColorado State Beats UNLV 61-53 as Rebels Play Without Injured ThomasJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect