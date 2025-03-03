Shaq’s Foundation Donates $12,000 in School Supplies to Nevada Schools

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation has made a $12,000 donation to Nevada schools. The donation will benefit teachers and over 720 students in the Clark County School District (CCSD). This donation is in partnership with Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada (CIS) and the Public Education Foundation (PEF).

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation has made a meaningful impact on Nevada schools with a $12,000 donation. This donation will benefit teachers and over 720 students in the Clark County School District (CCSD). This initiative, in partnership with Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada (CIS) and the Public Education Foundation (PEF), reinforces the foundation's commitment to empowering students through education.



CCSD is the nation's fifth-largest school district. It serves over 309,000 students across more than 370 schools. 80% of its student population identifies as a minority and 65.4% are economically disadvantaged. This donation includes 24 “Classroom in a Box” supplies, each valued at $500 and personally signed by Shaquille O'Neal. The supplies will go to 24 classrooms across the following schools:

Manuel J. Cortez Elementary School

Ruben P. Diaz Elementary School

Ann Lynch Elementary School

Mario C. & Joanne Monaco Middle School

Debbie Palacios, Executive Director of CIS, expressed gratitude for the partnership, emphasizing how these resources will support teachers and students as they approach the end of the school year. Dr. Lisa Morris Hibbler, Executive Director of The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, told News3LV "At The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, we believe every child deserves the tools they need to succeed in the classroom." Peter Guzman, Board Chair of the Public Education Foundation, highlighted the importance of these supplies, noting that many educators often purchase materials to bridge gaps in student resources.