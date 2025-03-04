ContestsEvents

Ariana Grande Teases Deluxe ‘Eternal Sunshine’ at Oscars 2025

Ariana Grande might have been busy doing press tours and attending award shows for Wicked while preparing for the release of Wicked: For Good, but the multi-talented pop star still found time to…

Yvette Delacruz
Ariana Grande during the Oscars 2025 wearing a pink colored corset dress

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ariana Grande might have been busy doing press tours and attending award shows for Wicked while preparing for the release of Wicked: For Good, but the multi-talented pop star still found time to update her fans about her music career, especially the release of the deluxe edition of her latest album, Eternal Sunshine. The Grammy-nominated album was released on March 8, 2024. 

Ariana Grande: First time Oscar Nominee 

In an interview with Variety during Oscars 2025, Grande shared her excitement at being nominated and how it was beyond her wildest dream. She said, “The gift of my life was playing Glinda. So, this part… I didn’t let my mind go this far. You don’t expect this thing. Doing the work is the gift. This is just such a surreal acknowledgment and cherry on top. To be included with so many actors and actresses I love so much. This whole circuit has been an amazing dream.” 

Grande was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, a category won by Zoe Saldaña for her role in Emilia Pérez. Her nomination was one of the ten total nominations received by Wicked, which ultimately won in two categories: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. 

Eternal Sunshine Deluxe Edition 

When asked about the release of the deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine, Grande didn't share a specific date. “The next step is the next step. It means it must come out,” she said. She also joked that she’s not allowed to use the word "soon" because it implies “10 days or less.” Instead, she simply advised, “Keep your eyes peeled.” 

In a January 2025 interview with Variety (via Teen Vogue), Grande said that the deluxe edition of her latest album is a “very special project” and that she’s “out there so much right now” and would “want to let my children miss me for two seconds.” She also promised to surprise her fans but said that she’s still “mulling over the timing in my head.” 

Grande also shared that she “didn’t want to add songs just for the sake of it” and has chosen to “prioritize acting for now.” She added, “Performing will always be a part of my life, but I want to focus on this chapter of storytelling through film.” 

Ariana Grande
Yvette DelacruzWriter
Related Stories
Simu Liu
CelebsSimu Liu Takes Over ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ with Only 5 Minutes to PrepareKayla Morgan
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 30: Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams performs during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017 at Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
CelebsBryan Adams Set for Seven-Show Run at Las Vegas Encore Theater in March 2025Jennifer Eggleston
(Left) - Ice Spice attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) ... (Middle) Cardi B attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ... (Right) Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
CelebsNYC Restaurant Honors Women in the Industry with Special Women’s History Month MenuRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect