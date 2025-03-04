Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour: Win Tickets
We’ll be shouting this news worldwide! Big Time Rush is headed to back to Vegas! You can catch the “Boyfriend” crooners at PH Live for their Big Time Rush: In…
Big Time Rush is headed to back to Vegas! You can catch the "Boyfriend" crooners at PH Live for their Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide Tour on Saturday August 30, 2025! Don't miss them performing fan favorite songs like "Til I Forget About You", "Worldwide", "Any Kind of Guy", and so many more!
102.7 VGS is giving you the chance win all week long! Listen to Aimee+Shawn from 6 a.m. - 10 a. m. for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide Tour at PH Live at Planet Hollywood on August 30, 2025!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of Contests: 3/3/25 - 3/7/25
- How winners are selected: Caller 9, may be asked to participate in trivia
- When the winner is selected: 6am - 10am
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 10
- Prize description: two (2) tickets to Big Time Rush
- Prize value: $120
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
