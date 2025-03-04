ContestsEvents

Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour: Win Tickets

Big Time Rush is headed to back to Vegas! You can catch the "Boyfriend" crooners at PH Live for their Big Time Rush: In…

Taya Williams
Big Time Rush

We'll be shouting this news worldwide!

Big Time Rush is headed to back to Vegas! You can catch the "Boyfriend" crooners at PH Live for their Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide Tour on Saturday August 30, 2025! Don't miss them performing fan favorite songs like "Til I Forget About You", "Worldwide", "Any Kind of Guy", and so many more!

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

102.7 VGS is giving you the chance win all week long! Listen to Aimee+Shawn from 6 a.m. - 10 a. m. for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide Tour at PH Live at Planet Hollywood on August 30, 2025!

How to enter: Listen To Win

  • Dates of Contests: 3/3/25 - 3/7/25
  • How winners are selected: Caller 9, may be asked to participate in trivia
  • When the winner is selected: 6am - 10am
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 10
  • Prize description: two (2) tickets to Big Time Rush
  • Prize value: $120
  • Prize provided by: LiveNation
Big Time Rush
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
