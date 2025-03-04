Golden Knights Return From Break, Theodore Out with Arm Injury

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Alex Pietrangelo #7 of the Vegas Golden Knights looks to pass in front of Phillip Danault #24 of the Los Angeles Kings and Brandon Saad #20 during a 5-2 Kings win at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Vegas Golden Knights return to action after a break from the 4 Nations Face-Off tourney, looking to get back to their dominant December form. Having beaten the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins before taking a break, they have a daunting road ahead to keep their playoff push on track.

Shea Theodore, representing Team Canada, skated to some extent but is still week-to-week with an arm injury. His absence creates increased responsibility for Alex Pietrangelo, who left the tournament because of an undisclosed issue but remains a key leader at the blue line. Kaeden Korczak and Ben Hutton must step up defensively, as they have played limited minutes in the past.

Cap space is still a consideration, as the Golden Knights have more than $3 million in space, which could increase if Theodore goes on long-term injured reserve. That would allow the Golden Knights extra flexibility regarding trade-deadline deals, providing the club with options to add pieces to a roster with its sights on a deep playoff run.

Even if the break came when the team was struggling, Coach Bruce Cassidy said he is comfortable the team could return to their pre-break form in December when they were the favorites for the President's Trophy. With a focus on consistency and resilience, the team looks to overcome recent struggles and reestablish itself as a force in the playoff race.. The Golden Knights want to keep it consistent after slipping, going 10-3-1 in their last 13 games before the hiatus.

Adopting an underdog mindset, the team now has 10-to-1 odds of claiming the Stanley Cup, a comfortable state of being for a franchise that has consistently bucked the odds, including its miraculous journey to the Stanley Cup Final in its first season.